Managers clarify concerns about new regulations on self-employment

The new regulations on self-employment that came into force on December 7 have generated some uncertainty in those who carry out this activity, despite the fact that most of the governing bodies have provided training to self-employed workers.

One of the sectors that had the greatest number of exchanges with self-employed workers was Transport, since the State Traffic Unit established fixed schedules and days for this task in all municipalities.

Even so, concerns persist especially in relation to the documents that transporters must present to obtain the Transport Operating License (LOT), which will be the routes established, what contemplates the different modalities of taxis, the scope of the licenses, among others.

Therefore, we spoke with Juan Carlos Sarmiento Rodriguez, provincial director of the State Traffic Unit, entity responsible for the delivery of the LOT and re-registration of private carriers.

On the documentation to be submitted, both workers who join the activity and those who re-register, said that

"It is necessary the certificate of property of the means, course of retraining of the driver, updated driving license. Likewise, if you are a state worker, you must present a document that indicates this in order to be exempted from social security and identity card.

"In the case of those who join the activity, either means of transport or passengers, must have a document from a legal entity, or a state company that proves they have handled professionally," explained Sarmiento.

Another issue that provokes more comments is the fuel card, on this subject the interviewee said that it will begin to implement in the second stage of this process. "Now we only do primary rearrangement in routes, piqueras, terminals, we are advancing, because we have an Office of Attention to the Private Porter, we hope to be ready in March and to begin that second stage".

Likewise, the provincial director of the State Traffic Unit in Holguín will carry out an analysis with the Ministry of Transport, with the objective of adapting this indication to the conditions of our province, which are completely different from those of the Cuban capital.

One thing that is immediately implemented is that all licensees must have a magnetic card and make a fiscal account. "The fuel will depend on the routes, the trips and the characteristics of the service that are established after the analysis," he said.

Regarding the different types of taxis, he explained that "high comfort or classic taxis will be served by the company TaxiCuba. Meanwhile, free taxis will not be able to enter hotels, marinas or airports, as this service is planned to be performed only by TaxiCuba.

This is one of the most controversial issues, but the executive urged carriers to go to this entity and be informed of their patterns of affiliation, as it is still open the call to join this entity, which pays a special insurance which allows tourists to move and has a license differentiated from the rest of the taxis.