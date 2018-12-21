Friday, 21 December 2018

Real Audio

Juan Carlos Sarmiento Rodríguez, provincial director of the State Traffic Unit in Holguín. Photo: Carlos Rafael

Managers clarify concerns about new regulations on self-employment

fCompartir
Pin It

The new regulations on self-employment that came into force on December 7 have generated some uncertainty in those who carry out this activity, despite the fact that most of the governing bodies have provided training to self-employed workers.

One of the sectors that had the greatest number of exchanges with self-employed workers was Transport, since the State Traffic Unit established fixed schedules and days for this task in all municipalities.
Even so, concerns persist especially in relation to the documents that transporters must present to obtain the Transport Operating License (LOT), which will be the routes established, what contemplates the different modalities of taxis, the scope of the licenses, among others.
Therefore, we spoke with Juan Carlos Sarmiento Rodriguez, provincial director of the State Traffic Unit, entity responsible for the delivery of the LOT and re-registration of private carriers.
On the documentation to be submitted, both workers who join the activity and those who re-register, said that
"It is necessary the certificate of property of the means, course of retraining of the driver, updated driving license. Likewise, if you are a state worker, you must present a document that indicates this in order to be exempted from social security and identity card.
"In the case of those who join the activity, either means of transport or passengers, must have a document from a legal entity, or a state company that proves they have handled professionally," explained Sarmiento.

Another issue that provokes more comments is the fuel card, on this subject the interviewee said that it will begin to implement in the second stage of this process. "Now we only do primary rearrangement in routes, piqueras, terminals, we are advancing, because we have an Office of Attention to the Private Porter, we hope to be ready in March and to begin that second stage".
Likewise, the provincial director of the State Traffic Unit in Holguín will carry out an analysis with the Ministry of Transport, with the objective of adapting this indication to the conditions of our province, which are completely different from those of the Cuban capital.
One thing that is immediately implemented is that all licensees must have a magnetic card and make a fiscal account. "The fuel will depend on the routes, the trips and the characteristics of the service that are established after the analysis," he said.
Regarding the different types of taxis, he explained that "high comfort or classic taxis will be served by the company TaxiCuba. Meanwhile, free taxis will not be able to enter hotels, marinas or airports, as this service is planned to be performed only by TaxiCuba.
This is one of the most controversial issues, but the executive urged carriers to go to this entity and be informed of their patterns of affiliation, as it is still open the call to join this entity, which pays a special insurance which allows tourists to move and has a license differentiated from the rest of the taxis.

 

Ania Delia Infante Fernández
Author: Ania Delia Infante FernándezEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

cmko 82 anniversary 287x175 en

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

  • Managers clarify concerns about new regulations on self-employment

    The new regulations on self-employment that came into force on December 7 have generated some uncertainty in those who carry out this activity, despite the fact that most of the governing bodies have provided training to self-employed workers.

  • Primary school prepared in Holguín for important international diagnosis

    In 2019, Cuban primary education, and specifically third and sixth grade students, will be facing the Comparative and Explanatory Regional Study (ERCE), whose tests are intended to measure learning achievements and factors associated with progress or setbacks.This important international diagnosis, linked to the 2030 educational agenda, evaluates knowledge in the areas of reading, writing, mathematics and science, the latter only in sixth grade and for the first time in 2019, will apply an innovation module to measure social-emotional skills.In Holguín, and with a view to this important exam, strategies are being drawn up, including "the training of principals and teachers in order to achieve educational inclusion that will allow students to be prepared from their own experience, to develop skills and knowledge in order to promote the integral personality of schoolchildren," said Roberto Rodríguez Martínez, a primary education methodologist in the Provincial Directorate of Education in Holguín."Of great importance in this process has been the implementation of the improvement of education in primary schools in the province and concerning the quality of learning," said Rodriguez Martinez.Cuba is a founding member of the Latin American Laboratory for Evaluation of the Quality of Education and its participation in this activity represents its commitment to the evaluation processes developed at the regional level for educational improvement. The experiences will later be used to develop instruments that will undoubtedly contribute to continue improving the quality of our education system.

  • The study of the draft Constitution continues today at the Palacio de Convenciones

    The deputies of the National Assembly of People's Power, divided into three groups, will debate this Thursday, the proposed Constitution, prior to the Second Ordinary Period of Sessions of the organ, in its IX Legislature, to take place on Friday, when the constitutional text will be analyzed and finally approved so that it returns to the people, who must pronounce on the matter in a referendum.

  • The Art of Collaboration

    Much is being said these days in Cuba, after the gradual return of the Cuban doctors who participated in the mission More Doctors in Brazil, of solidarity as a value.

  • Holguin Radialists Debate 2018 Work

    With the premise of maintaining the quality of the programming and the effectiveness and immediacy of the information, the Holguin radio stations worked during 2018 with the sense of belonging that characterizes the workers of the radio station Radio Angulo.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2018 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.