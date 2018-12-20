Thursday, 20 December 2018

Real Audio

A Cuban doctor assists a patient affected by the earthquake that struck Ecuador in April 2016. Photo: Cubahora

The Art of Collaboration

Much is being said these days in Cuba, after the gradual return of the Cuban doctors who participated in the mission More Doctors in Brazil, of solidarity as a value.


And precisely since 2005, the world celebrates every December 20th the World Day of Human Solidarity, with the objective of making the population aware of the importance of this value during our daily performance.

Each person, state or region has its concept of solidarity, understood fundamentally as a quality based on equality, inclusion and social justice, of which Cuba has offered countless examples.

In times when selfishness, materialism and other human miseries abound, both individually and internationally, the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) decided to create the World Solidarity Fund.

According to the official UN website, the Fund was created with the aim of eradicating poverty and promoting human and social development in the least industrialized countries.

Currently in Cuba, multiple programs are being developed for this purpose, including the Platform for Industrial Development Articulated Platform for Integral Development of Territories (PADIT) of the United Nations.

Likewise, the education of Cubans in the principles of internationalism and solidarity has allowed Cuba, for more than 40 years, to offer its help in more than 20 countries that have been affected by different catastrophes such as earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, epidemics and volcanic eruptions.

However, perhaps the most palpable aspect of solidarity are the actions that we carry out day by day together with the people close to us and even, many times, the attentions that we have with strangers.

Despite this, there are still individuals who do not often put into practice human values as precious as loyalty, companionship, empathy, friendship, love, respect, among others, because their greatest concern is in themselves.

Unfortunately, as Martin Luther King said: "we have learned to fly like birds, to swim like fish, but we have not learned the art of living together, as brothers.

Solidarity is a quality that must lead every human being, it must be a giving without expecting anything in return, a full satisfaction of offering, sharing and collaborating, that allows us to live our days with that singular enjoyment of having given everything and more to others.

 

  The Art of Collaboration

