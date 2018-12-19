Wednesday, 19 December 2018

Holguin Radialists Debate 2018 Work

With the premise of maintaining the quality of the programming and the effectiveness and immediacy of the information, the Holguin radio stations worked during 2018 with the sense of belonging that characterizes the workers of the radio station Radio Angulo.

This was ratified in the Balance Assembly held at the Casa de la Prensa, where core issues such as technical assurance in studies, transmissions in exceptional situations, the importance of live and participatory programmes that give credibility to CMKO's programming were debated.
The functioning of the quality commission, the Artistic Council and the methodological working group and the constant exchange of these groups with the rest of the workers were topics debated in search of strengthening the work.
It is a concern that the bureaucratic obstacles to obtain the registration of the mobile radio-journalism that has been in the province for about a year, a situation that is attended in first priority by the direction of the radio station, without achieving a positive response from the other competent bodies.
The work in the social networks, the Web page, the transmissions of real audio in Internet and the visualization of Holguín in the world through the provincial radio station, constituted central points in the balance, as well as the professional overcoming of each one of the workers in different specialties.
On the occasion the sense of duty of the workers of Radio Angulo was recognized to maintain the transmission after the fire occurred in one of the recording studios of the station, moments in which they had the affection and support of all the people of Holguín.
Maintaining the achievements made during the year and working to eradicate the weaknesses that still persist are the lines of work of CMKO Radio Angulo for 2019 to give listeners a better quality programming.

 

