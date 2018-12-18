Holguín University prioritizes environmental protection

The protection of the environment is today included among the priorities of the University of Holguín, as part of the implementation in this house of high studies of the Tarea Vida (Task Life), a plan of the Cuban State conceived to face the climate change in the largest of the Antilles.



The educational center, like the other facilities of its kind in Cuba, has the mission of managing knowledge and innovation to favor the natural environment from the realization of its multiple processes, contributing to sustainable social economic development and the preparation of skilled labor force in the subject.

Miguel Antonio Cisneros, head of the Environmental Management group at the University of Holguín, told ACN that the actions carried out in this sense derive from the execution of Environmental Strategy 2017-2021 and aim to achieve the objectives of sustainable development, according to the diagnosis prepared by the Ministry of Higher Education of the Island.

Some of the most significant tasks deployed there, said the specialist, are those related to the availability and efficient use of water, with the aim of addressing the drought.

Cisneros said that around the indicator, the school carries out international collaboration projects, studies of danger, vulnerability and risk, and training actions, not only in the classrooms, but also in the community.

At the educational facility, said Miguel Antonio, an evaluation was made of its hydraulic infrastructure, because its condition determines the conservation of this liquid so vital to life.

The results of the investigation contributed to the integral maintenance of a considerable number of sanitary networks, the repair of the cistern of the Celia Sánchez Manduley headquarters, another of the teaching units of the holguinera university, and the reconstruction of some areas of the automotive workshop, he explained.

With information from Ania María Mulet Fernández (ACN)