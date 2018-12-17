Internet connection by mobile data has favorably acceptance in Holguín

The mobile data Internet connection service recently provided by Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba (ETECSA) to its clients has generated favorable opinions as to its effectiveness in Holguín.



This service was very much awaited by mobile phone users, due to the benefits it would produce. Therefore, after having started marketing it on December 6, today it is included among the main topics of public opinion on the Island.

In this northeastern province many people are favored with the new modality of access to the Network of Networks, such as the retired Raquel Valcárcel, neighbor of the south center of the capital city, contacted by ACN.

Valcárcel, not having a Nauta Hogar contract, is pleased with the service because she no longer has to leave home, at 78 years of age to chat with her loved ones in the local wired (navigation rooms) or wireless (WiFi) connection sites.

I contact my family on the day I can and at the time I consider convenient, from the comforts of my home, he said.

Ernesto Ricardo, a resident of the Dagoberto Sanfield neighborhood in the provincial capital, also expressed his pleasure with this new ETECSA.

He considers that the Internet service through the third generation mobile network (3G) is good, because it is comfortable and faster than Nauta Hogar.

He commented that so far he has no dissatisfaction, although the other day the connection to the data showed some instability, but as he stressed, has not happened anymore.

Maryliset Ocaña, a resident of the Holguinero El Guarro neighborhood, finds the service very slow and assured that when it is connected it spends many megabytes (MB) of its package.

Iliana Fernández, ETECSA's institutional communicator in Holguín, pointed out that not all customers can enjoy the same connection speed.

She explained that the speed of data traffic will depend on the terminal, the distance between the device and the nearest mobile phone station, the level of saturation that radio base presents, the time and characteristics of what is seen online or downloaded.

With regard to the rapid expense of the Internet package, Fernandez said that most phones when connected to the Network of Networks begin to run actions in the background, such as updating installed applications, and the user may not notice.

The specialist recommended clients visit the website www.etecsa.cu and the institutional profiles of Facebook and Twitter to know the procedures to follow in these cases, or call, if in doubt, to the telephones 118 and 52 64 22 66.

The service of connection to Internet by mobile data in Cuba is young, just a week ago that began to be commercialized in all the provinces of the Island.

ETECSA will gradually improve it through the installation of new mobile phone stations and the optimization of existing ones, since ensuring that its customers are in line with the world is one of its priorities.

With information from ACN