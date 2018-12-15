The land that is delivered must be made to produce

The land that is delivered to make it produce, can not be idle or devoted to another purpose other than what is established in the agreement with the usufructuaries.

If this were to happen there would be no difficulties, but in real life things do not always go the right way and there are cases of violations in the productive order, including the use of land in other activities outside food production.

In the province of Holguín, the program of inspections of land tenants has not been complied with, a task that had to be completed last August; however, 20,485 of these inspections were pending until September.

The greatest incidents were concentrated in "Calixto García", "Frank País", Antilla, Mayarí and Gibara, while it was carried out in the municipalities of Cueto, Sagua de Tánamo, Báguanos and Moa.

Through these inspections, 2,902 illegalities were identified, of which 834 have already been resolved, leaving more than 2,000 to be resolved in the short term.

The Permanent Commission of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power, which deals with agrifood and industry issues, stated in offering the information that the task continues until it is completed in its entirety.