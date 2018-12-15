Saturday, 15 December 2018

Real Audio

Campesino ploughs the land with a pair of oxen. Photo: Cubasí

The land that is delivered must be made to produce

fCompartir
Pin It

The land that is delivered to make it produce, can not be idle or devoted to another purpose other than what is established in the agreement with the usufructuaries.

If this were to happen there would be no difficulties, but in real life things do not always go the right way and there are cases of violations in the productive order, including the use of land in other activities outside food production.

In the province of Holguín, the program of inspections of land tenants has not been complied with, a task that had to be completed last August; however, 20,485 of these inspections were pending until September.

The greatest incidents were concentrated in "Calixto García", "Frank País", Antilla, Mayarí and Gibara, while it was carried out in the municipalities of Cueto, Sagua de Tánamo, Báguanos and Moa.

Through these inspections, 2,902 illegalities were identified, of which 834 have already been resolved, leaving more than 2,000 to be resolved in the short term.

The Permanent Commission of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power, which deals with agrifood and industry issues, stated in offering the information that the task continues until it is completed in its entirety.

 

Roberto Ortiz del Toro
Author: Roberto Ortiz del ToroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

cmko 82 anniversary 287x175 en

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2018 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.