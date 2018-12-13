Livestock Mass Declines in Holguín

The cattle mass in the province of Holguín experienced a decrease so far this year over five thousand heads, mainly due to a deficient genetic work that led to low reproductive yields.

This is the opinion of livestock specialists from the provincial delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture (Minag), who consider among the causes the mismanagement of pregnant cow, and the lack of control in the registration process of animals.

The greatest incidences in this negative behavior are located in the municipalities of Mayarí, with a decrease of more than three thousand heads, Sagua de Tánamo with 851 and Gibara, with 714, although the decrease is present in 11 of the 14 holguinero municipalities.

The opposite side of the coin is represented by the municipalities of Urbano Noris which grows with 1,322 animals, Cacocum with 788 and Calixto García which does so with 349 head of cattle.

The source itself explained that the actions of control and protection of the herds are insufficient, and increases in 511 the number of criminal acts related to livestock compared with the same period of the previous year.

The typical crime of theft and slaughter of livestock (USGM) reports in the territory of Holguin its greatest occurrences in the municipalities of Mayari, Calixto García, Cueto, Sagua de Tánamo, Holguín, Banes and Báguano, where they must increase control measures and confrontation in order to reverse the situation.

The cattle program also fails to achieve the levels of sowing grass and fodder to ensure the food base for the mass livestock, an essential requirement for progress towards the development of this sector of the economy.

As it can be seen, there is an urgent need to put a stop to the decrease of the cattle mass in the province of Holguín, and in order to reverse the situation, the workers must devote more time to the task. The workers have the word.