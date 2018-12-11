Tuesday, 11 December 2018

Alexander Rojas, head of Communication at the Provincial Assembly of People's Power, presents a first version of the Citizen's Portal in Holguín. Photo: Courtesy of the official

Holguín will soon have a Citizen's Portal

Because of the importance of the exchange between institutions and the population, the country's highest governmental authorities assume communication as one of the strategic axes.

In this way, all the provinces of the country have designed or are currently designing digital platforms for information and exchange between the people and the entities.

In the province of Holguín, this project is assumed in a special way, because a team of computer scientists from Desoft, a designer, an audiovisual specialist and a journalist have developed the Citizen's Portal with a singular and attractive visuality.

According to Alexander Rojas, head of Communication at the Provincial Assembly of People's Power, a diagnosis was made of the sites in the other provinces in order to determine their strengths and weaknesses.

From there, work was done on the Holguín Citizen Portal, a site with an attractive web design, with different informative sections and several segments for the consultation and interaction of the people with Holguín's institutions.

The work team conceived communication as the main value of this website, so that the Holguineros will be able to address their concerns, make comments, forums, surveys and other modalities of citizen debate, allowing the Government to know states of opinion on certain issues.

According to Alexander Rojas, at all times the intention has been to facilitate the navigation of users within the site, so that people can quickly find what they are looking for and, above all, process their concerns and obtain solutions.

The Citizen's Portal, a platform for exchange between the Holguineros and the institutions of the province, will soon begin to operate and is the first step, in our country, to achieve the so-called e-government.

 

Ania Delia Infante Fernández
Ania Delia Infante Fernández
