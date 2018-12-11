University of Holguín for more scientific management



The University of Holguín, UHo, is currently an institution authorized by the National Commission for Scientific Degrees to train doctors in Science in six areas of knowledge.

Four of these programs are managed directly by this center of higher education such as those of formation in Pedagogical Sciences, Sciences of Physical Culture, Historical and Philosophical Sciences and Organizational Management (with degrees in PhDs in Technical Sciences, Economic Sciences, Accounting and Financial Sciences and Educational Sciences).

The University of Holguín is a participating institution in two other programs to train doctors in Technical Sciences. With the Universidad de Oriente in Mechanical Engineering and with the Universidad de La Habana in Management of Science, Technology and the Environment.

Obtaining the degree of Doctor of Science accredits an excellent qualification of the highest academic level and is the result of research that promotes the dissemination of knowledge in terms of innovation and local development.

For the effective implementation of doctoral programs, the University of Holguín has a faculty with academic and research capacity and authority. Today more than 150 professionals are trained as doctors in Pedagogical Sciences, Education, Historical, Economic and Mechanical and Industrial Engineering. Most of the aspirants carry out their doctoral training in the modalities of part-time and free time, simultaneously with their work activities.

The programs are directed to the formation of a highly qualified professional, to the solution of social, economic and environmental problems of the territory, and also have the purpose of elevating the teaching and scientific categories of the university faculty.

Professional improvement makes possible the acquisition and continuous improvement of the knowledge and skills required for a better performance in work responsibilities and functions.

Professionals from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Ecuador, Angola, Mexico, Colombia and other countries have been trained at UHo as doctors in Pedagogical Sciences.

The University of Holguín has half a century of educational and scientific experience. It stimulates research with relevant results in the Exact, Economic, Technical, Agricultural, Legal, Pedagogical, Social and Humanistic Sciences and Physical Culture. More than 400 professionals have been qualified as doctors in Sciences during these five decades.

Today, 49 careers are being studied there in different types of courses (regular daytime, encounter and distance).