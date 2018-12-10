William Read: From Britain to Holguín

William Read is a British internaut friend from Cuba who knew and fell in love with Holguín when he found our website www.radioangulo.cu through which he learned about the events of our city, capital of the province of the same name in the north of the Cuban East, and even things that some of his Holguin friends are unaware of, as he himself assures.



"Living in Great Britain, as in my case, I have little access to news about Cuba on British radio or television; that is why the Internet is my source of information. I discovered over the nearly ten years that I have been linked to the Internet that Radio Angulo has a lot of interesting information about events in the city, which even my Holguin friends are unaware of. I've asked him about things about Holguín published on Radio Angulo, and many times they don't know about them.

"To date, I visit Radio Angulo's website several times a week in search of Holguín, Cuba and internationally, as they give wide coverage, and all this has attracted me here. I hadn't been here for two years; my first visit to Holguín was in 1997, and since then I've been here about ten times; that's why I say I know the place quite well, and I've noticed the changes and improvements taking place, in many aspects, not in everything, but many things I've seen are changing.