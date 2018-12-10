Monday, 10 December 2018

Real Audio

William Read (right) talks to reporters in Radio Angulo's newsroom. Photo: Lisandra Cardoso Montaner

William Read: From Britain to Holguín

fCompartir
Pin It

William Read is a British internaut friend from Cuba who knew and fell in love with Holguín when he found our website www.radioangulo.cu through which he learned about the events of our city, capital of the province of the same name in the north of the Cuban East, and even things that some of his Holguin friends are unaware of, as he himself assures.


"Living in Great Britain, as in my case, I have little access to news about Cuba on British radio or television; that is why the Internet is my source of information. I discovered over the nearly ten years that I have been linked to the Internet that Radio Angulo has a lot of interesting information about events in the city, which even my Holguin friends are unaware of. I've asked him about things about Holguín published on Radio Angulo, and many times they don't know about them.
"To date, I visit Radio Angulo's website several times a week in search of Holguín, Cuba and internationally, as they give wide coverage, and all this has attracted me here. I hadn't been here for two years; my first visit to Holguín was in 1997, and since then I've been here about ten times; that's why I say I know the place quite well, and I've noticed the changes and improvements taking place, in many aspects, not in everything, but many things I've seen are changing.

 

Author: Juan C. Domínguez TañoEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

cmko 82 anniversary 287x175 en

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

  • William Read: From Britain to Holguín

    William Read is a British internaut friend from Cuba who knew and fell in love with Holguín when he found our website www.radioangulo.cu through which he learned about the events of our city, capital of the province of the same name in the north of the Cuban East, and even things that some of his Holguin friends are unaware of, as he himself assures.

  • Respect for the rights of others is peace

    On 10 December 1948, the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and Human Rights Day is celebrated on that date on a universal scale.

  • Frank Carlos Consuegra trains in National Cycling Preselection

    Frank Carlos Consuegra Gil, member of the National Technical Center of cycling, located in Cienfuegos, has been invited to train in the Cuban pre-selection of this discipline in Havana, a decision that recognizes the talent and potential of this pedalist of only 22 years old.

  • Empresa Viajero announces offers to book and sell tickets for the end of the year

    The Traveling Company, part of the Business Group of Automotive Transport Services (GEA), will make available to the population offers to book and sell tickets for the period from 20 to 30 December this year, and from two to five January 2019.

  • Holguin institutions are ready for attention to self-employed people

    More than 41 thousand holguineros self-employed have been trained on the modifications that come into effect from this Friday, according to data provided by the Provincial Directorate of Labor and Social Security.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2018 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.