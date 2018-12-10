On 10 December 1948, the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and Human Rights Day is celebrated on that date on a universal scale.



Referring to human rights and the dignity of the person, it states that "they are the foundation for freedom, justice and peace in the world", something that should be respected and fulfilled to the letter, but which is indiscriminately violated in many ways and in many countries.

Some examples of flagrant human rights violations include those targeting people or groups vulnerable to attack, including women and girls, the disabled, the poor, migrants, minorities, and all those who are considered different.

Are not the abuses and outrages committed in the illegal prison of Guantánamo, where the prisoners do not have the slightest respect for their human rights, also known?

Respect for the most basic human rights should be an inviolable practice on the part of all States and governments. The UN has defined a wide range of internationally recognized rights, such as economic, social, civil, cultural and political rights, as well as establishing mechanisms to promote and protect them. It is therefore a question of respecting and enforcing them.

Much remains to be done to ensure that States and governments comply with their obligation to respect those human rights as much as possible, which would do much to promote the freedom, justice and peace that are so necessary on a universal scale.

Let December 10, Human Rights Day, be an appropriate day to reflect on the need to turn into reality what Benito Juárez said: "respect for the rights of others is peace".