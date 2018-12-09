Sunday, 09 December 2018

Food processors, a variant of self-employment, in areas of the Holguín Surgical Clinic Hospital. Photo: Amauris Betancourt (Archive)

Holguin institutions are ready for attention to self-employed people

More than 41 thousand holguineros self-employed have been trained on the modifications that come into effect from this Friday, according to data provided by the Provincial Directorate of Labor and Social Security.

In the different territories, multidisciplinary municipal groups have been set up to lead this process, with a view to providing the best possible service to self-employed workers.

In this way, the new provisions and procedures are assumed with high priority in Holguín, as confirmed this Thursday in a videoconference led by government officials with all Holguín municipalities.

It is important to point out that the self-employed will be able to update their patent in a term of 90 days in the Municipal Labor Directorates.

Likewise, those who exercise the activities of gastronomic service in restaurants and cafeteria, bar service and recreation, landlord of housing, rooms and spaces, and construction services, repair and maintenance of buildings, will have 30 calendar days to open or recognize a bank account.

Likewise, once the corresponding procedures are completed, they must be registered, before June 7, 2019, in the territorial registries of the ONAT.

Therefore, each of the governing bodies has a schedule for the completion of these procedures, which will be communicated to self-employed workers gradually.

It is expected that the process will take place in an organized manner in the different municipalities, as there is a specific amount of self-employed who will be attended daily in the places provided for it.

 

Latest news

The most read

