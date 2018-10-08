Monday, 08 October 2018

Real Audio

Pioneers receive the blue scarf from their parents. Photo: Arlene Gómez Palacios

Moncadistas: Always Ready!

On the morning of this October 8, thousands of children all over Cuba began as Moncadist Pioneers. However, the protagonists of this story study at the José María Martínez Tamayo primary school in the municipality that heads the northeastern Cuban province of Holguín.

The date, in which the fall in combat of Commander Ernesto Che Guevara is remembered, is the chosen date for the youngest members of the organization to receive their blue scarf and begin to assume responsibilities in their detachments.

The special morning event was led by the 3rd grade pioneers of the school that bears the name of one of the holguineros martyrs who accompanied the Heroic Guerrilla in Bolivia.

Students and teachers welcomed 40 pioneers with joy and the slogan: "Moncadistas: Always Ready!

In 1977, during the Third Congress of the UJC, it was decided to convert the UPC into the Organization of Pioneers "José Martí" (OPJM) and thus it was born.

They then became great changes in its structure and functioning, mainly the extension of the pioneers to the ninth grade, which considerably expanded its membership.

Due to the wide range of ages between the grades of the Organization of Pioneers "José Martí" and at the same time due to the diversity of interests of its members, it is divided into two stages:
- Moncadist (1st. to 3rd. grades)
- José Martí (4th to 9th grades). In turn, the latter is composed of two levels: l level (4th to 6th grades) and ll level (7th to 9th grades).


The Organization of Pioneers José Martí works in a prioritized way to develop in children and adolescents the interest for the study and the sense of social responsibility, as well as the love to the Homeland and to the peoples of the world.

 

The most read

