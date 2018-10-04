United Arab Emirates interested in cooperation with UHo.

Bader Al-Matrooshi, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Cuba, visited the University of Holguín this Wednesday as part of an official tour that the diplomat makes through the eastern province.

During the visit, Al-Matrooshi exchanged opinions with students and professors and learned about possible areas of bilateral cooperation, including pedagogical training and the teaching of Spanish and English.

During the debate, the UAE ambassador highlighted the state of the relations of friendship and collaboration with Cuba, as well as the achievements of these two nations in multiple fields due to the development of these ties.

Bader Al-Matrooshi also made known to those present the topics on which work is currently being done in that Middle Eastern country, such as education, health and renewable energy.

The United Arab Emirates established diplomatic relations with Cuba on 18 March 2002 and its territory is located on the Arabian Peninsula, composed of seven emirates: Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fuyaira, Ras al-Jaima, Sharjah and Umm al-Qaywayn.

With information from Ania María Mulet Fernández (ACN)






