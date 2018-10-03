Mercedes López Acea highlighted in Banes the importance of railways in Cuba

"This can and should be the heart of transportation in the country, both for passengers and cargo," said Mercedes López Acea, member of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), in an exchange this Tuesday with the workers and directors of the Jesús Suárez Gayol railway workshops in the northeastern municipality of Banes.

López Acea was interested in the state of the SINARA project, which is being carried out in collaboration with the Russian Federation, on the quality and comfort of the new TGM-8 locomotives, the progress of the repair process for the next harvest, as well as the supply of spare parts, attention to the workers and the state of the installation.

In a sincere and pleasant dialogue, the party leader was also interested in the development projects and the history of these workshops, born more than 100 years ago; the recovery of parts and accessories through innovations, as well as the assimilation of new technologies towards the development of this important means of transport.

Accompanied by the member of the Central Committee of the Party and his first secretary in this province of Holguín, Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, and his counterpart in Banes, Arelis Marrero Guerrero, López Acea toured all the departments of this center that provides services of repairs of locomotives, hoppers, boxes, plates and other railway equipment.

Roberto Ramirez, director of this entity, explained how the collective is preparing to assume the present and future development of the railways, the effort that is made to maintain with vitality each of the means and equipment, as well as the economic and productive results of a collective whose willingness is always to provide the maximum and fulfill each of the tasks assigned, especially those that are related to the transport of cane, honey and goods.

With information from Carlos García Matos (Radio Banes)








