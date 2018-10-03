Wednesday, 03 October 2018

Real Audio

Mercedes López Acea visits the Jesús Suárez Gayol railway workshops in Banes. Photo: Carlos García Matos (Radio Banes)

Mercedes López Acea highlighted in Banes the importance of railways in Cuba

fCompartir
Pin It

"This can and should be the heart of transportation in the country, both for passengers and cargo," said Mercedes López Acea, member of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), in an exchange this Tuesday with the workers and directors of the Jesús Suárez Gayol railway workshops in the northeastern municipality of Banes.

López Acea was interested in the state of the SINARA project, which is being carried out in collaboration with the Russian Federation, on the quality and comfort of the new TGM-8 locomotives, the progress of the repair process for the next harvest, as well as the supply of spare parts, attention to the workers and the state of the installation.
In a sincere and pleasant dialogue, the party leader was also interested in the development projects and the history of these workshops, born more than 100 years ago; the recovery of parts and accessories through innovations, as well as the assimilation of new technologies towards the development of this important means of transport.
Accompanied by the member of the Central Committee of the Party and his first secretary in this province of Holguín, Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, and his counterpart in Banes, Arelis Marrero Guerrero, López Acea toured all the departments of this center that provides services of repairs of locomotives, hoppers, boxes, plates and other railway equipment.
Roberto Ramirez, director of this entity, explained how the collective is preparing to assume the present and future development of the railways, the effort that is made to maintain with vitality each of the means and equipment, as well as the economic and productive results of a collective whose willingness is always to provide the maximum and fulfill each of the tasks assigned, especially those that are related to the transport of cane, honey and goods.
With information from Carlos García Matos (Radio Banes)



Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

cmko 82 anniversary 287x175 en

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2018 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.