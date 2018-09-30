Báguano: Commemorating the Anniversary of the Security and Safety Corps

The "López-Peña" sugar mill served as the venue for the provincial event, where the 49th anniversary of the creation of the Cuban Security and Protection Corps was commemorated, presided over by Juan Velázquez Roselló, head of Security, Protection and Defense of the Azcuba National Group.

The sugar leader stressed the importance of the work of the agents in each company, whose efforts seek to enforce what is established, ensuring order, discipline, proper use and protection of the means and resources of the entities, and said that confronting crime is a task of order. "We have the legal force to make each worker and each leader comply with what corresponds to them," said Velázquez Rosello.

The moment was propitious to stimulate materially and morally numerous agents of the base economic units of the province of Holguín, which belong to the agro-sugar sector. Among those recognized was Pedro Rodríguez Cruz, the only sugar producer in the country with the status of 50th anniversary, who serves as head of Security, Protection and Defense in the province.

The participants ratified the commitment to be faithful guardians in their posts to enforce laws and resolutions related to the care, use and protection of resources and means in their entities.

The performances of artistic talents of the Casa de Cultura de Báguano, whose shows impressed the visitors, were pleasing to those present.