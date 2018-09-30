Sunday, 30 September 2018

Real Audio

The "López-Peña" sugar mill served as the venue for the provincial ceremony marking the 49th anniversary of the creation of the Cuban Security and Protection Corps. Photo: Lisandra Cardoso (Archive)

Báguano: Commemorating the Anniversary of the Security and Safety Corps

fCompartir
Pin It

The "López-Peña" sugar mill served as the venue for the provincial event, where the 49th anniversary of the creation of the Cuban Security and Protection Corps was commemorated, presided over by Juan Velázquez Roselló, head of Security, Protection and Defense of the Azcuba National Group.

The sugar leader stressed the importance of the work of the agents in each company, whose efforts seek to enforce what is established, ensuring order, discipline, proper use and protection of the means and resources of the entities, and said that confronting crime is a task of order. "We have the legal force to make each worker and each leader comply with what corresponds to them," said Velázquez Rosello.

The moment was propitious to stimulate materially and morally numerous agents of the base economic units of the province of Holguín, which belong to the agro-sugar sector. Among those recognized was Pedro Rodríguez Cruz, the only sugar producer in the country with the status of 50th anniversary, who serves as head of Security, Protection and Defense in the province.

The participants ratified the commitment to be faithful guardians in their posts to enforce laws and resolutions related to the care, use and protection of resources and means in their entities.

The performances of artistic talents of the Casa de Cultura de Báguano, whose shows impressed the visitors, were pleasing to those present.

 

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

cmko 82 anniversary 287x175 en

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

  • Healthy beating

    The heart is considered an important part of the human being in the physical plane as much as idealist, he besides being the motor that pumps the blood, is for many the place where the purest and deepest feelings are lodged. But what happens when our heart is unhealthy?

  • Báguano: Commemorating the Anniversary of the Security and Safety Corps

    The "López-Peña" sugar mill served as the venue for the provincial event, where the 49th anniversary of the creation of the Cuban Security and Protection Corps was commemorated, presided over by Juan Velázquez Roselló, head of Security, Protection and Defense of the Azcuba National Group.

  • U.S. Clinical Trials of Cuban Lung Cancer Vaccine Were Satisfactory.

    The first North American clinical study of the CIMAvax-EGF vaccine shows that the initial results of this immunotherapy developed in Cuba are safe, well tolerated and deserve further study, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center announced Wednesday.

  • Cuba Speaks for the World's Just Causes, Diaz-Canel Says

    Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in New York City that Cuba raised its voice along with Venezuela to support it, to support Latin America and the Palestinian people, and all the just causes of the world.

  • Territorial Journey of Obstetrics and Gynecology Session in Holguín

    Intense scientific sessions distinguish the Territorial Journey of Obstetrics and Gynecology that takes place since September 25 in this northeastern province of Cuba. The event that hosts as its main headquarters the Hospita l General Vladimir Ilich Lenin, is prestigious with the presence of the renowned doctor Andres Breto Garcia, president of the Cuban Society of this specialty.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2018 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.