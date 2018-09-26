National Workshop on the Environment from Today in Holguín

The annual national workshop of the Environment Network (Redma) of the Ministry of Higher Education will be held from today until next Friday in the city of Holguín.

Miguel Antonio Cisneros, methodologist of the Vice-Rectory of Research and Postgraduate Studies of the University of Holguín declared to the Cuban News Agency that the exchanges will deal with the work carried out in higher education centers in Cuba around environmental management and education.

The agenda of the event, he stressed, will also have as topics the studies of danger of vulnerability and risk, the Task Life and the handling of chemical and dangerous substances.

As a conclusion to the workshop, added Cisneros, the participants will visit the Community Environmental Education Center and the Wind Farm in Gibara, so that they can learn about the work developed in the municipality in terms of climate change and the generation of renewable energy, respectively.

The Redma National Workshop is the result of meetings held by geographical areas in all the country's universities.

Each year this group from the Ministry of Higher Education (MES) designates one of the institutes of higher studies for the achievements obtained in order to develop and assess the state of compliance with the programs and topics related to the Environment, which on this occasion corresponded to the University of Holguín.

