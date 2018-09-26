Wednesday, 26 September 2018

Cultivation under irrigation. Photo: Rafael Martínez (La Demajagua)

Several crop planting programs are advancing in Holguin

The planting of grains, vegetables, fruits and citrus fruits, keeps occupied more than 30,200 hectares that represent 57 percent of the areas dedicated to various crops in the province of Holguín.

More than 18,000 hectares of a plan above 15,600 have been planted, which represents 116 percent compliance and just over 2,500 hectares with respect to the plan, highlighting that all crop groups are over-achieving their respective plans.

There are also 11,186 hectares planted with bananas, 306 more than the previous year, although the municipalities of Rafael Freyre, Calixto García, Mayarí and Holguín have failed to comply with the campaign.

We are intentionally working on the recovery of the Productive Poles, especially in terms of the food program, currently counting with 61 percent of the areas covered.

In the production areas of Arroyo Seco, municipality of Mayarí, and Beola, in "Rafael Freyre", progress is being made in the recovery and assembly of irrigation systems, and in the case of the latter it is the one that presents the greatest difficulties due to having more than 1,100 empty hectares.

 

