Holguineros students lead a tight embrace against the Blockade

A strong embrace against the blockade was given to high school students in the Camilo Cienfuegos Square of this city of Holguín, together with officials from the provincial delegation of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (Icap) and the Municipal Directorate of Education, as part of the “Tenemos Memoria, Solidaridad contra el bloqueo y el terrorismo”, which began on September 4 and will end on October 6.

Also participating in this third Holguinera edition of Abrazos contra el Bloqueo were the supportive Canadian friends Claudia Peralta (Chilean) and Albino Montes (Uruguayan); and the Spaniards Rosendo Guijarro and Francisco Gil, who were infected with the enthusiasm of a youth that does not give in, although it has grown under the damage of the financial, economic and commercial blockade sustained by successive U.S. governments for almost 60 years against the largest of the Antilles.

Following the rhythm of the song ´Gallo de pelea´, from the Dúo Buena Fé, the enthusiastic participants executed several movements from three large circles, ending with collective and personal hugs, at the same time that they shouted in chorus: ¡Abajo el bloqueo! ¡Cese el bloqueo a Cuba!

Two beautiful girls, Laura Rosa Fernández González and Daysi Velázques Hierrezuelo, members of the Dúo Ilusión, enlivened the activity with two beautiful interpretations of Cuban themes, while the national ensign was carried by two other girls, escorted by gigantographies with the figures of Fidel, Raúl and Chávez.

Melisa Curbelo Cruz, president of the Federation of High School Students (Feem), pronounced emphatic and heartfelt words of rejection of the blockade, on behalf of her comrades, "because more than a blockade is a war, a hostile policy that impedes Cuba's access to many of the resources we need, while her children support many others pueblos¨.

The youth leader also demanded the withdrawal of the Guantánamo naval base, called for peace to prevail among peoples and the cessation of terrorist acts that claim many human lives in different parts of the world.

He emphasized that nothing and no one can silence a committed people, much less a free and sovereign youth, who love justice, peace and friendship among peoples. "A youth that deserves to live in peace, without pressure from the Yankee empire, without anyone to limit our dreams and tell us how our country should be governed. A youth that with giant embraces like the one we are leading today, we demand that the blockade be ended, that it be the naval base that remains against our will in Guantánamo. A socialist youth with enough strength and commitment to follow Fidel's ideas because we are of Homeland or Death.

Activities like this take place in Holguín, as part of a day that is also taking place throughout Cuba. To these actions are added those organized by the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity to Peoples, and the Institute of Political Studies (IPS), with the support of progressive groups and organizations, in the U.S. capital, Washington DC, from Sept. 24-27. Dedicated that solidarity IV Day to Education in Cuba, its contributions to other peoples and the negative effects of the blockade.





