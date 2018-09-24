Monday, 24 September 2018

Real Audio

Young Holguin students embraced each other as a gesture of struggle against the U.S. economic, financial and commercial blockade against the Cuban people. Photo: Vargas

Holguineros students lead a tight embrace against the Blockade

fCompartir
Pin It

A strong embrace against the blockade was given to high school students in the Camilo Cienfuegos Square of this city of Holguín, together with officials from the provincial delegation of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (Icap) and the Municipal Directorate of Education, as part of the “Tenemos Memoria, Solidaridad contra el bloqueo y el terrorismo”, which began on September 4 and will end on October 6.

Also participating in this third Holguinera edition of Abrazos contra el Bloqueo were the supportive Canadian friends Claudia Peralta (Chilean) and Albino Montes (Uruguayan); and the Spaniards Rosendo Guijarro and Francisco Gil, who were infected with the enthusiasm of a youth that does not give in, although it has grown under the damage of the financial, economic and commercial blockade sustained by successive U.S. governments for almost 60 years against the largest of the Antilles.
Following the rhythm of the song ´Gallo de pelea´, from the Dúo Buena Fé, the enthusiastic participants executed several movements from three large circles, ending with collective and personal hugs, at the same time that they shouted in chorus: ¡Abajo el bloqueo! ¡Cese el bloqueo a Cuba!

Two beautiful girls, Laura Rosa Fernández González and Daysi Velázques Hierrezuelo, members of the Dúo Ilusión, enlivened the activity with two beautiful interpretations of Cuban themes, while the national ensign was carried by two other girls, escorted by gigantographies with the figures of Fidel, Raúl and Chávez.
Melisa Curbelo Cruz, president of the Federation of High School Students (Feem), pronounced emphatic and heartfelt words of rejection of the blockade, on behalf of her comrades, "because more than a blockade is a war, a hostile policy that impedes Cuba's access to many of the resources we need, while her children support many others pueblos¨.

The youth leader also demanded the withdrawal of the Guantánamo naval base, called for peace to prevail among peoples and the cessation of terrorist acts that claim many human lives in different parts of the world.
He emphasized that nothing and no one can silence a committed people, much less a free and sovereign youth, who love justice, peace and friendship among peoples. "A youth that deserves to live in peace, without pressure from the Yankee empire, without anyone to limit our dreams and tell us how our country should be governed. A youth that with giant embraces like the one we are leading today, we demand that the blockade be ended, that it be the naval base that remains against our will in Guantánamo. A socialist youth with enough strength and commitment to follow Fidel's ideas because we are of Homeland or Death.
Activities like this take place in Holguín, as part of a day that is also taking place throughout Cuba. To these actions are added those organized by the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity to Peoples, and the Institute of Political Studies (IPS), with the support of progressive groups and organizations, in the U.S. capital, Washington DC, from Sept. 24-27. Dedicated that solidarity IV Day to Education in Cuba, its contributions to other peoples and the negative effects of the blockade.



Arnaldo Vargas Castro
Author: Arnaldo Vargas CastroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

cmko 82 anniversary 287x175 en

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

  • Holguineros students lead a tight embrace against the Blockade

    A strong embrace against the blockade was given to high school students in the Camilo Cienfuegos Square of this city of Holguín, together with officials from the provincial delegation of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (Icap) and the Municipal Directorate of Education, as part of the “Tenemos Memoria, Solidaridad contra el bloqueo y el terrorismo”, which began on September 4 and will end on October 6.

  • Blockage affects production of homeopathic medicines in Holguín

    The damages to the production of homeopathic medicines stand out among the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba on the health system in the province of Holguín.

  • Holguín counts with health collaborators in 44 countries

    Medical collaboration is one of the most precious strongholds of our social system, hence Holguín holds an active role in this field, with representation of health professionals in 44 countries.

  • Mixed company approved in Mariel to produce glass containers

    The Italian-Cuban joint venture Vidrios Mariel S.A. was approved as a new user in the Zona Especial de Desarrollo Mariel (ZEDM), which will establish a plant dedicated to the production of glass containers for beverages, preserves and other uses.

  • Varadero resort will increases hotel rooms by 2020

    Varadero, Cuba´s main tourist pole of sun and beach, will have three thousand rooms by 2020, if they continue the good rhythm of contruction that is carried out there, said delegate of the Tourism Ministry (MINTUR) in Matanzas province.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2018 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.