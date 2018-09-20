Holguín calls for the creation of the Vocational Training Network for Communication

With the objective of promoting the training and vocational orientation of students of pre-university education towards the career of Journalism in the province, the Union of Journalists of Cuba (Upec), the University of Holguín (UHo) and the Provincial Direction of Education in this territory call for the creation of the "Vocational Training Network for Communication".

The initiative constitutes a first step to improve the link between the students of this teaching and the centers of Higher Education at the same time that it offers the necessary and often lacking professional orientation towards what could be the professional future of these young people.

"The objective is to attract the media to students with an interest in journalism so that they know about our production routines, for example, how to make an informative program, the different journalistic genres, that can also generate content from what they learn within the media and that all this contributes to their professional and ethical training," commented Fidel Troya Garcia, president of Upec in the province.

"It is necessary to clarify that this is not an academic year but vocational training strategies through which we will also help prepare for the examinations of journalism career skills. Admission continues to be regulated by the Ministry of Higher Education," Troya said.

This Saturday, September 22, at 9:00 am in the Casa de la Prensa in the Cuban city of parks, will take place the first meeting between directors of the institutions that lead the project and interested students, a process that will also take place in the rest of the province.

The exchange with students who are studying this career, with teachers and professionals in practice, as well as practice in radio stations, in the now weekly and television are some of the strategies will be carried out in order to create an environment that gives continuity to the best traditions of Holguin and Cuban journalism, added the president of Upec.







