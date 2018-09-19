More than 16,900 Holguineros receive land in usufruct

.More than 16,900 people have received land in usufruct, which in its totality exceeds 129,900 hectares, according to information provided by the provincial delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) in Holguín.

However, the productive results of these lands do not meet expectations, and among the causes are several illegalities committed by the beneficiaries with the delivery, such as sharecropping, construction of do-gooders without proper authorization, purchase and sale of land, and non-compliance with sowing plans.

The municipalities most affected by these violations and indisciplines are Holguín, Mayarí, Gibara, "Urbano Noris", "Rafael Freyre", "Calixto García" and Banes, according to specialists consulted by the MINAG provincial delegation.

The source itself pointed out that the municipalities of Gibara, "Calixto García", "Rafael Freyre", Báguanos and Holguín have the longest delays in legal proceedings on this issue.

The delivery of lands in usufruct occupies a special attention and follow-up for what it represents in the economic and social order, that is why control and follow-up measures are applied to all the usufructuaries to achieve a greater effectiveness in their contribution to the purpose of producing more food for the people.





