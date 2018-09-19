Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Real Audio

The health services in Holguín demand new nurses, hence the need to prepare new techniques with quality in Higher Education. Photo: Lisandra Cardoso Montaner (Archive)

New option for continuity of studies of 12 degree in Holguín

fCompartir
Pin It

In Holguín province will be awarded the careers of Higher Education of short cycle for the first time and exceptionally as part of the continuity of studies in the twelfth grade.

Students who opt for these careers, which number is close to 500, will graduate after three years with the degree of technician and other salary advantages, said Andres Varea Paez, head of pre-university education at the Provincial Directorate of Education in Holguin, who also explained that may apply for these careers those who completed grade 12 in 2017-2018 and did not continue their studies, because they did not reach the desired career, failed entrance tests or other reasons.

On this occasion, 438 places will be offered in eight specialties of health technology (nursing, electro medicine, hygiene and epidemiology, pharmaceutical services, radiology, optometry and optics, clinical analysis and medical biophysics) and 60 places in four pedagogical specialties (mathematics, physics, chemistry and labor education) to work in basic secondary education, which will be granted according to the interests of the territories.

"On October 5th, the grant will be published and the date of the beginning of classes will be specified, while the sixth of the same month will be used to deal with complaints in the provincial income commission, based at the headquarters of Celia Sanchez Manduley of the University of Holguin," said the director.

"On the other hand, if once the grant is concluded there are vacancies available in a holguinero municipality, all interested parties, under 25, who are graduates of the 12th grade or the Faculty of Peasant Worker and have the address of the territory for which they request them may apply.

Finally, these careers will be granted by an entrance commission belonging to the University of Medical Sciences of the province," added the head of pre-university education in the Provincial Directorate of Education.

 

 

Betsy Segura Oro
Author: Betsy Segura OroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

cmko 82 anniversary 287x175 en

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

  • New option for continuity of studies of 12 degree in Holguín

    In Holguín province will be awarded the careers of Higher Education of short cycle for the first time and exceptionally as part of the continuity of studies in the twelfth grade.

  • Holguín tips third sweep and is third in the National Baseball Series

    Holguín continued with his great step when he defeated Camagüey on Monday 8x0 to complete the sweep at Calixto García Iñiguez Stadium, at the end of the second third of the National Baseball Series.

  • Santa Cruz Sugarcane Farmers Know How to Impose Drought

    In Santa Cruz lies a collective of 130 peasants who know how to grow sugar cane; they are members of the José Antonio Echeverría Agricultural Cooperative. Their president, Carlos Pérez Sáez, is an intelligent, hard-working man who is very concerned about his colleagues.

  • Holguín: There is an urgent need to resolve the entomo-epidemiological situation.

    In order to confront the complex entomo-epidemiological situation existing in this area of eastern Cuba, the temporary provincial group to confront Cholera, Arbovirosis and Edes Aegypti, chaired by Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Holguín, Julio César Estupiñan, president of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power and Manuel Hernández Aguilera, vice-president for the administrative body, met this weekend.

  • Liuba María Hevia receives the Holguín Axe

    Liuba María Hevia delighted the Holguin public this Saturday, who attended the event in El Callejón de los Milagros, in the Plaza de la Marqueta, in the city of Holguín, where she made those present sing, cry, laugh and dream with guitar in hand.

The most read

Copyright © 2018 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.