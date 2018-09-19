New option for continuity of studies of 12 degree in Holguín

In Holguín province will be awarded the careers of Higher Education of short cycle for the first time and exceptionally as part of the continuity of studies in the twelfth grade.

Students who opt for these careers, which number is close to 500, will graduate after three years with the degree of technician and other salary advantages, said Andres Varea Paez, head of pre-university education at the Provincial Directorate of Education in Holguin, who also explained that may apply for these careers those who completed grade 12 in 2017-2018 and did not continue their studies, because they did not reach the desired career, failed entrance tests or other reasons.



On this occasion, 438 places will be offered in eight specialties of health technology (nursing, electro medicine, hygiene and epidemiology, pharmaceutical services, radiology, optometry and optics, clinical analysis and medical biophysics) and 60 places in four pedagogical specialties (mathematics, physics, chemistry and labor education) to work in basic secondary education, which will be granted according to the interests of the territories.



"On October 5th, the grant will be published and the date of the beginning of classes will be specified, while the sixth of the same month will be used to deal with complaints in the provincial income commission, based at the headquarters of Celia Sanchez Manduley of the University of Holguin," said the director.

"On the other hand, if once the grant is concluded there are vacancies available in a holguinero municipality, all interested parties, under 25, who are graduates of the 12th grade or the Faculty of Peasant Worker and have the address of the territory for which they request them may apply.

Finally, these careers will be granted by an entrance commission belonging to the University of Medical Sciences of the province," added the head of pre-university education in the Provincial Directorate of Education.



