Holguín tips third sweep and is third in the National Baseball Series

Holguín continued with his great step when he defeated Camagüey on Monday 8x0 to complete the sweep at Calixto García Iñiguez Stadium, at the end of the second third of the National Baseball Series.

This was the second consecutive grout to the agramontinos and the fourth of the season for a pitcheo that has progressively improved and with an average of 3.76 clean runs is already second in the country.

The right Carlos Alberto Santiesteban, apparently recovered from his injury, reached four victories with one defeat, worked for seven innings and allowed only three hits. Yunier Suarez took care of the rest and withdrew the six batters he faced.

On the offensive, by Noelvis Gonzalez's disciples, Máikel Cáceres stood out 5-3, with a towed run; Yunior Paumier (5-3), a double and connected his sixth home run to drive two, and Ivan Prieto (4-3) hit a biangular and pushed two.

Collectively, in addition to the pitchers are still very well bat in hand, are third in the Series with average of 304 only surpassed by Artemisa (333) and Industrial (328). The second places in home runs with 29 and towed with 170, this last one next to the Lions, call the attention.

In other games of the date, Pinar del Río defeated the blues of the capital 4x3 in IBAF Rule; Santiago de Cuba defeated Guantánamo 6x3, with the sixth victory for the veteran Alberto Bicet, leader in this department.

Mayabeque was 4-2 better than Cienfuegos, Sancti Spíritus 9-1 to the Isla de la Juventud, Ciego de Ávila did not play against Artemisa due to rain, Villa Clara sealed their challenge against Matanzas and Las Tunas-Granma did not play because the duel of the day was the inaugural match of the tournament.

The table of positions has the Tigres avileños as indisputable leaders with 20 victories and nine defeats, then there are the villaclareños (17-10), seconds for best average of won and lost of 629, followed by holguineros, santiagueros and blue, all with 18-11, in the positions from third to fifth.

This Wednesday begins the last third of the qualifying stage and the Holguin Cubs travel to untamed lands to play in the "Guillermón Moncada", one of the best subseries of the date.







