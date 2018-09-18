Santa Cruz Sugarcane Farmers Know How to Impose Drought

In Santa Cruz lies a collective of 130 peasants who know how to grow sugar cane; they are members of the José Antonio Echeverría Agricultural Cooperative. Their president, Carlos Pérez Sáez, is an intelligent, hard-working man who is very concerned about his colleagues.

At José Antonio Echeverría, people love what they do, everyone gives their best every day and the sugarcane is well taken care of, so they achieve high yields: 50 tons per hectare harvested, although they cultivate the grass on dry land; in several harvests they have achieved 60 tons per hectare. This cooperative belongs to the municipality of Báguanos, but sends the raw material to the Urbano Noris plant, due to its proximity to the industry.

For this harvest they plan to harvest 31,000 tons of sugarcane with a yield of 48 tons per hectare, despite the drought that plagues their plantations. For the cold sowing campaign they are currently undertaking, they will have to plant 112.9 hectares, of which 97.4 hectares accumulate, for 86 percent. The best farmers in this group are Adrián Ricardo, Julián Cruz and Rosel Almarales. According to the president, the young driver Noelis Artigas Pérez is an avant-garde man, with his Kamaz truck pulling sugarcane.

As well as planting sugarcane, repairing machinery and transportation, they do not neglect the cleanliness, fertilization and other cultural attention to sugarcane, various crops and livestock, from which they deliver milk and meat to the State.





