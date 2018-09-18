Tuesday, 18 September 2018

Real Audio

Mechanized cane cutting in Santa Cruz, belonging to the holguinero municipality of Báguanos. Photo: Ailín Góngora

Santa Cruz Sugarcane Farmers Know How to Impose Drought

fCompartir
Pin It

In Santa Cruz lies a collective of 130 peasants who know how to grow sugar cane; they are members of the José Antonio Echeverría Agricultural Cooperative. Their president, Carlos Pérez Sáez, is an intelligent, hard-working man who is very concerned about his colleagues.

At José Antonio Echeverría, people love what they do, everyone gives their best every day and the sugarcane is well taken care of, so they achieve high yields: 50 tons per hectare harvested, although they cultivate the grass on dry land; in several harvests they have achieved 60 tons per hectare. This cooperative belongs to the municipality of Báguanos, but sends the raw material to the Urbano Noris plant, due to its proximity to the industry.

For this harvest they plan to harvest 31,000 tons of sugarcane with a yield of 48 tons per hectare, despite the drought that plagues their plantations. For the cold sowing campaign they are currently undertaking, they will have to plant 112.9 hectares, of which 97.4 hectares accumulate, for 86 percent. The best farmers in this group are Adrián Ricardo, Julián Cruz and Rosel Almarales. According to the president, the young driver Noelis Artigas Pérez is an avant-garde man, with his Kamaz truck pulling sugarcane.

As well as planting sugarcane, repairing machinery and transportation, they do not neglect the cleanliness, fertilization and other cultural attention to sugarcane, various crops and livestock, from which they deliver milk and meat to the State.

 



 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

cmko 82 anniversary 287x175 en

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

  • Santa Cruz Sugarcane Farmers Know How to Impose Drought

    In Santa Cruz lies a collective of 130 peasants who know how to grow sugar cane; they are members of the José Antonio Echeverría Agricultural Cooperative. Their president, Carlos Pérez Sáez, is an intelligent, hard-working man who is very concerned about his colleagues.

  • Holguín: There is an urgent need to resolve the entomo-epidemiological situation.

    In order to confront the complex entomo-epidemiological situation existing in this area of eastern Cuba, the temporary provincial group to confront Cholera, Arbovirosis and Edes Aegypti, chaired by Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Holguín, Julio César Estupiñan, president of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power and Manuel Hernández Aguilera, vice-president for the administrative body, met this weekend.

  • Liuba María Hevia receives the Holguín Axe

    Liuba María Hevia delighted the Holguin public this Saturday, who attended the event in El Callejón de los Milagros, in the Plaza de la Marqueta, in the city of Holguín, where she made those present sing, cry, laugh and dream with guitar in hand.

  • Cuban Dancing Company Acosta Danza to Europe

    Acosta Danza company, directed by top Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta, will perform in Austria, Greece and the United Kingdom from the 22nd of September to the fifth of upcoming October.

  • Zero Rate of Infant Mortality in Municipalities of Holguin

    Five municipalities in the province of Holguín maintain the infant mortality rate at zero so far this year, which is one of the main achievements of the Mother and Child Care Programme (PAMI) in this sector.

The most read

Copyright © 2018 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.