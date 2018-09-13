Holguín: They will produce more than 500 tons of honey from bees.

The beekeepers of the province of Holguín committed to deliver by the end of December more than 500 tons of honey bees, although the scheduled to produce this year amounts to 470 tons.

This was stated during the Provincial Plenary of the Cuban Beekeeping Company Base Business Unit (UEB) Holguín, event in which it transpired that at the end of August accumulated 351 tons of this product that constitutes an exportable line.

Rogelio Saavedra Domínguez, director of the Cuban Beekeeping Company UEB Holguín, stressed that the productive potential of the Holguín territory is composed of 182 primary beekeepers, which are associated to 56 productive forms and are achieving results superior to those registered last year.

During the Plenary, chaired by Lazaro Bruno Garcia Castro, director general of Apicuba, it was reported that for the breeding of queen bees there are six centers located in the municipalities of Banes, "Calixto Garcia", Cueto, Mayari, Sagua de Tanamo and Holguin, the latter with a Basic Unit of Cooperative Production (Ubpc) intended for that purpose.

It transpired that until the end of August the yield of honey per hive reached 27.9 kilograms, an amount 18.71 kilograms higher than expected and the municipalities of Antilla and "Urbano Noris" raised with the highest levels of productive efficiency.

The production of beeswax registered more than 5,700 kilograms, a figure well above the 1,700 kilograms planned and as a measure of the good work developed in this line it was known that all municipalities complied with their respective plans.

