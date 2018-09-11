Popular Consultation on Constitutional Reform Continues

The assemblies of the popular consultation process of the Draft Constitution of the Republic of Cuba continue to develop in the province of Holguín with good results.

Until last Friday, 10 percent of the 12,800 assemblies planned have been held. It should be noted that, as a result of the unfavorable weather situation in recent days in the province, 70 assemblies have been postponed.

The most debated issues are fundamentally related to chapter IV, which refers to rights, duties and guarantees. The Holguineros have intervened above all to strengthen the role of the family, responsibilities among its members and front in the community, as well as education, health and care of the elderly, among other issues.

According to the specialists consulted, in their interventions the citizens demonstrate great civic and citizen preparation. There is a diversity of criteria, a spirit of respect, political maturity and intelligent and wise proposals that seek to encourage decision-making.

Likewise, the structure of the State is debated, in essence, to reinforce and make better these proposed changes, within a process that works without negative effects and where more than 80 percent of the people have participated.

With the beginning of the school year, the assemblies in the educational centers also begin. There, teachers prepare themselves to favor the knowledge and the active participation of their students, since those older than 16 will attend the polls for the first time in February for the referendum.