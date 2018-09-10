New course and challenges for early childhood education

In the current school year, early childhood education welcomes more than 19,000 children in the 62 institutions in the province of Holguín.

In the last semester of the year, investments are made in three of these educational centers: the "Sandinitos" in the municipality of Holguín, "Pequeños Industriales" in Moa and "Castillito de Mar" in Mayarí, the latter recently completed, commented Yaíma Cruz de la Cruz, head of preschool education in the Provincial Directorate of Education.

"We have more than 1,000 preschool primary schools and the Educate Your Child Programme is successfully developed in 152 holguineros popular councils as the non-institutionalized way to care for early childhood children," the directive said.

For the current teaching stage, priority for this education is the process of improvement that began to be applied in September 2017 in the Popular Council number three Pedro Diaz Coello, of the provincial capital municipality and that will be extended to other centers in this course, the methodological work, the coordinated management of education in the operation of the Educate Your Child program, as well as the completion and stability of the workforce.

This last aspect, a concern for directors, teachers and Holguin families because "there are more than 130 needs for educators and teaching assistants who are trying to meet with alternatives such as the incorporation of students from the Pedagogical School José Martí and courses for teaching assistants as the recently concluded in the territories of Antilla, Gibara, Holguín and Rafael Freyre, still insufficient, to meet all needs". said the head of preschool education at the Provincial Directorate of Education in Holguín.





