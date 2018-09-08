Holguin looking forward a better future

After the visit to Holguin by Cuban President Miguel Diaz - Canel Bermudez and First Vice-president Salvador Valdez Mesa, a plan was devised in this northeastern province aimed at finding out solutions to the critics made and the guidelines given.

The territorial Administration Council recently informed about the 91 ongoing actions aimed at meeting economic and social needs.

They agree that to achieve a coherent development in the province the municipality of Antilla should be included in the economic plan as a top priority task to a better work for the future of the peninsula of El Ramon de Antilla.

They agree that accomplishing all tasks will lead to meeting the people’s needs; but to make it go improvisation should end and they should work harder if the goal is working for a better Holguin, starting from knowing strengths.