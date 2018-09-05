Maria Luisa, a woman with a vivid story in Baguano

In the Cuban town of Baguano there live many elderly people who are venerated by friends and neighbors for the life dedicated to justice and freedom, one of those persons is Maria Luisa Bellido Gomez, who is today 87 years old.

Since she was very young she joined the underground fight as a member of the "26 de Julio” movement, in a cell ran by Hugo Lopez Leyva.

Called with affection "Niña Bellido", she accomplished many missions like manufacturing bracelets of the "26 de Julio" movement, selling bonuses to raise money, carrying messages, sending medicines to the rebel camps and watching the moves of the Rural Army.



After the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, "Niña Bellido" responded to the call Fidel made and participated in the Literacy Campaign; she later became a teacher for adults needing the ninth grade.



This tireless woman was sure of her contributions to the Cuban Revolution; that is why, she joined the Cuban Women Federation, the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, mass org where she accomplished several political and social activities.



As a way to feel more useful she was an F.M.C leader for many years. She also worked in an office at the local branch of the Cuban Workers Confederation and before retiring she worked as a secretary at the Municipal Directive Education Board. In fact, she worked for more than 35 years before retiring.



For her merits and excellent services, "Niña Bellido" has received the decorations "23 de Agosto" given by the FMC, the "28 de Septiembre" by the CDR, as well as that for the underground fight, for her participation in the Literacy Campaign, and the decorations by the Revolutionary Arm Forces at times of the anniversaries 30, 40, 50 and 60 of the country’s defense body.



Solidaristic, humane and preoccupied for the others, "Niña Bellido" is stick to those organizations he belongs to, and says she is very proud of the Revolution for the things done in favor of Cuban women.

As on the public debate of the draft Constitution she says it is a very useful and necessary document in tune with the times we are living in. For all she has done Maria Luisa Bellido keeps receiving the people’s love as the homage she was paid at the celebration of the 58 anniversary of the Cuban Women Federation last August 23rd and feels moved at being called "Niña" predilecta de Baguano (The favorite girl of Baguano).