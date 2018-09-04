University of Holguin vs challenges in 2018-2019 academic year

The University of Holguin (UHo) welcomed its over 14 thousand students majoring in different fields of the regular and meeting courses and the post-grade studies called for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Holguin school year 2018-2019 opened in Cacocum

Besides working to consolidate the integration of all its campuses they are improving its infrastructure, as the University of Holguin is getting things ready to mark the 50 years of the beginning of Higher Education in this northeastern Cuban region.

It was reported that the UHo will continue on paying attention to all the activities of high interest for their territorial impact, specially the scientific upgrading, the projects of local development, the accomplishment of the objectives of sustainable development of the Agenda 2030, the improvement of the political and ideological work and the attention to the agreements of the 19th Congress of the Federation of University Students (FEU), among others.

They will also focus their attention on the implementation of the transformations of Higher Education, international relations that opens the way to disseminate its academic and scientific work, the singing of agreements with foreign peers and the extracurricular work and the participation in tasks of social impact.

The UHo keeps working to improve quality, and to meet such goal they seek for the certification of all its fields.

Some 47 fields are taught at the University of Holguin at eight faculties. They also have 19 programs of the Master’s degree, nine specialities, ten PhD programs and seven Study Centres.

Its professors that have reached high academic results are deeply committed with the students’ comprehensive formation; that is why, the strategy of praising their work aimed at having them teaching here permanently, said PhD Reynaldo Velazquez Zaldivar, the rector of this academic institution.