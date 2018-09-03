Monday, 03 September 2018

The “Expedicionarios del Corynthia” semi-boarding school held the provincial main event to open 2018-2019 school year. Photo: Betsy Segura

Holguin school year 2018-2019 opened in Cacocum

As every September, the new school year was opened all across Cuba, and the Cuban municipality of Cacocum had the joy of opening the term 2018-2019 in the province of Holguin, where over 163 600 students from all teaching levels walked in a thousand 290 education centers. The provincial event that was held at “Expedicionarios del Corynthia”, which was inaugurated as a semi-boarding school after its complete renovation.

A budget of about 300 000 pesos was executed by brigades of the provincial branch of the country’s Proved company (Education Supplier Company) and the Municipal Directive Education Board of Cacocum.

The teachers welcomed their 300 students, some which talked about the “new school”, after it was completely renovated.

“We’re very happy because we’ll study in better conditions today, and our families will go to work as we meet our school duties,” said Legna Ariannella, a sixth grader that added, “we all should care for this scholl and the media we have today.”

In the provincial event for the new school year were acknowledged entities and persons that actively participated in the reconstruction of the “Expedicionarios del Corynthia” semi-boarding school.

With the opening of this semi-boarding school there are centers of this type in all the municipalities of Holguin province.

Top political and government leaders and of mass organizations were present in the provincial event.

