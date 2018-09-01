Holguin gets ready to debate new regulations on self-employment

Self-employed workers and authorities of the provincial and municipal directive boards of Job and Social Security in Holguin province are now attending courses sight the new regulations on self-employment.

It was informed that starting upcoming December seventh, self-employees will work under resolutions and decrees published by the Gaceta Oficial of past July tenth.



For that reason, the Cuban province of Holguin is previously giving seminars and shops aimed at instructing self-employed workers and the bodies that regulate each activity at municipal le vel.



In the seminars are explained the modifications made, with emphasis on self-employ work within the law regulations.



The resolutions and law decrees will ease and perfect the organization of self-employ work and will endow the municipal authorities and more active role, according to Maria Elena Consuegra Gomez, the directress of Job and Social Security in Holguin province.