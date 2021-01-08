Fidel and the Caravan of Freedom

On January 8, 1959, the people of Havana, representing all of Cuba, received with great joy the Freedom Caravan, which, with Fidel Castro Ruz at its head, made its triumphal entry into Havana.

This was the conclusion of a journey of more than a thousand kilometers since its departure from Santiago de Cuba on January 2, during which those bearded men dressed in olive green received as well-deserved recognition, affection, admiration and respect, which they conquered at pure sacrifice to make Martí's dream of conquering freedom for Cuba come true.

The Liberty Caravan travelled along the Central Highway and stopped at the main Cuban cities where the highway passed through. Fidel spoke to the assembled people and made a detour to reach Cienfuegos, where an uprising against Batista's dictatorship took place on September 5, 1957, and Cárdenas, the hometown of university student leader and Revolutionary Directorate member José Antonio Echeverría.

For Fidel the entrance to Havana brought him intense emotions; one of the first was the meeting with his son Fidelito, taken by Commander Juan Almeida Bosque to the entrance of El Cotorro. Once in La Virgen del Camino, Commander Camilo Cienfuegos joined the Caravan.

In the continuation of the tour, Fidel visited the yacht Granma, which was sailed on the Malecón, the boat that brought the expeditionaries to Cuba from Mexico to start the war against Batista; and then he went to the Columbia Military Camp to address the people gathered there.

As Fidel spoke during the ceremony, which went on until the early morning of the ninth, three white doves began to flutter around until one landed on his left shoulder and the others walked along the edge of the podium. The clever lens of the photojournalist Paco Altuna, left the picture of Fidel, Camilo and the three doves for history.

It was on that occasion when Fidel asked the historic question "Am I doing well, Camilo," as a sign of unlimited confidence in the man who was described by Che Guevara as the most brilliant of all the guerrillas.

In that speech, Fidel ratified the importance he gave to the people to carry out the Revolution by saying: "When I hear talk of columns, when I hear talk of combat fronts, of more or less numerous troops, I always think: here is our strongest column, our best troop, the only troop capable of winning the war alone, that troop is the people".

Since then, every year in our country, the Freedom Caravan is re-edited, which on this 62nd anniversary pays tribute to Fidel's triumphal entry into the capital of all Cubans.



