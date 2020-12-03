Congratulations to the Army of White Coats

Every third of December, the Day of Latin American Medicine is celebrated in Cuba and other countries in that geographical area, a way of paying tribute to the eminent Cuban doctor Carlos J. Finlay, who discovered yellow fever and its transmitting agent, the aedes aegypti mosquito.

Finlay was born in Camagüey on that date in 1833. He had to face the mockery, envy and professional jealousy of those who tried to ridicule and deny his theory about that terrible disease, also called black vomit.



The Cuban wise man presented his thesis in an ordinary session of the Academy of Medical Sciences of Havana in August 1881, but it took many years for it to be accepted, but not before his detractors tried to undermine the credibility of such a relevant scientific discovery.



It went to the extreme of accrediting the merit to the North American doctor Walter Reed, who received from Finlay all the theoretical and practical foundations of his research, and years went by so that justice was done and the paternity of the discovery was awarded to the Cuban wise man, although he could not enjoy it during his lifetime because he died on August 14, 1915.



The celebration this December 3rd is appropriate to pay a well-deserved tribute to the health workers of our country, for the enormous work they do in Cuba and abroad, focused on saving lives by confronting the Covid-19 pandemic in many countries.



The traditional vocation of solidarity and internationalism of our Army in white coats made it possible for the World Council for Peace to formally register the candidacy of the International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics "Henry Reeve" for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021.

May the Cuban medical workers receive the admiration, respect and affection that they have won in providing services to our people, and in many countries that have received humanitarian aid in health matters. Thus, the permanent homage to the eminent Cuban doctor Carlos J. Finlay is also materialized.