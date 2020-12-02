Wednesday, 02 December 2020

The yacht Granma entering the bay of Havana with Fidel Castro along with Raul and other expeditionaries in 1974. Photo: Granma newspaper

Granma sails the seas of history

After seven days of arduous navigation "in the midst of an infernal overcrowding of materials of all kinds and men", the expedition of the yacht Granma, which had departed from Mexico on November 25, fulfilled its mission. On December 2, 1956, they landed on Las Coloradas beach, near Belic, Niquero, in the current province of Granma.

This was the beginning of the fulfillment of the promise made by the young lawyer Fidel Castro Ruz, when he said that "in 1956 we will be free or martyrs", thus fulfilling two fundamental objectives of the 82 brave expeditionaries: to leave and to arrive. What was missing then was the most difficult thing, to begin the struggle and to win.
When they arrived, the swamp, the mangrove, the mosquitoes, the enemy forces on the prowl, formed the scene of the landing, which practically ended in a shipwreck, since in that inclement environment the exhausted bodies sank, but morale, ideals and firmness in the revolutionary principles remained high.
These were the main weapons of that advance of freedom to face the tyrannical power of Fulgencio Batista. Thus the glorious Rebel Army was born.
The Granma epic meant the restart of the combat interrupted that July 26, 1953 at the Moncada Barracks. Its men, its principles, its decision, the same: to make the necessary war.
After the landing, the seed of freedom began to germinate and bear fruit in the dawn of January 1959 when the victory of the Rebel Army brought freedom to Cuba.
As we arrive this December 2nd at the 64th anniversary of the heroic deed of the Granma, when we commemorate the birth of the Rebel Army and the Day of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), the small yacht, with its immense cargo of people, sails unstoppable through the seas of History.

Roberto Ortiz del Toro
Author: Roberto Ortiz del ToroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
