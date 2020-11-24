Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Fidel Catro, historical leader of the Cuban Revolution.

Fidel Castro, a privileged place in the heart of Cuban patriots

fCompartir
Pin It

This November 25th we arrive at the fourth anniversary of the passage to immortality of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, who from the monolith that keeps his ashes in the patrimonial cemetery of Santa Ifigenia, in the indomitable Santiago de Cuba, continues with the strength of his ideas driving the Cuban Revolution towards new victories.

Fidel was born on August 13, 1926 in Biran, now the municipality of Cueto, province of Holguin, and died on November 25, 2016 in Havana at the age of 90, leaving behind him an imperishable example of patriotism that led him to materialize José Martí's dreams of freedom in Cuba.

No one could have imagined then that that child, born from Lina and Angel's love, would in time become a young lawyer who fought to change the destinies of his beloved Cuba, and for that purpose led the assault on the Moncada Barracks, the Granma expedition and the guerrilla warfare that triumphed on January 1, 1959.
Later, he played a leading role in the National Literacy Campaign, proclaiming the socialist character of the Cuban Revolution; his presence at Playa Girón to crush the mercenary invasion; and his undefeated record of struggle and revolutionary combat that made him, in his own right, the Commander of Latin American hope.
The historical leader of the Cuban Revolution made modesty an essential feature of his life, and his personality is inserted, in its own right, among the relevant men on a universal scale, thus recognized by his followers and even by his detractors.
The challenge of fulfilling his concept of Revolution to the letter represents for the Cuban people to keep his revolutionary ideas alive, and to assume as a stimulus and incentive the legacy of someone who occupies, in his own right, a privileged place in the hearts of Cubans.
As we arrive this November 25 at the fourth anniversary of his physical departure, we will do so with the conviction that Fidel is Fidel and that he continues to fight for the Revolution and socialism in Cuba, because his legacy is a source of inspiration that drives grateful Cubans to continue the work he has begun, which we will carry out. To victory always!

 

Roberto Ortiz del Toro
Author: Roberto Ortiz del ToroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Fidel Castro, a privileged place in the heart of Cuban patriots

    This November 25th we arrive at the fourth anniversary of the passage to immortality of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, who from the monolith that keeps his ashes in the patrimonial cemetery of Santa Ifigenia, in the indomitable Santiago de Cuba, continues with the strength of his ideas driving the Cuban Revolution towards new victories.

  • Cuba Will Participate in 'America Accesible' Virtual Event

    From November 26 to 28, Cuba will be represented in the 'America Accesible' online event to show what is being done in the country in the computerization of society

  • Holguin´s Frank Pais Airport increases commercial operations

    The Frank Pais International Airport, located in this eastern Cuban province, is reporting a gradual rise in commercial operations as a result of tourists' acceptance for this destination, one of the most important in the country.

  • Homage to Fidel from Ediciones Holguín

    With an extensive program of presentations, readings and talks, Holguin Editions, a recognized seal of the eastern province, is conducting a day of activities to honor the memory of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, on the occasion of the four years of his physical departure on November 25, 2016.

  • Soberana 01, Cuban science response in times of pandemic

    The presentation of Cuba's first vaccination candidate against Covid-19 surprised the world at the end of August and after more than two months of progress its creators are confident in the safety of the project, named Soberana 01.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.