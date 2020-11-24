Fidel Castro, a privileged place in the heart of Cuban patriots

This November 25th we arrive at the fourth anniversary of the passage to immortality of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, who from the monolith that keeps his ashes in the patrimonial cemetery of Santa Ifigenia, in the indomitable Santiago de Cuba, continues with the strength of his ideas driving the Cuban Revolution towards new victories.

Fidel was born on August 13, 1926 in Biran, now the municipality of Cueto, province of Holguin, and died on November 25, 2016 in Havana at the age of 90, leaving behind him an imperishable example of patriotism that led him to materialize José Martí's dreams of freedom in Cuba.

No one could have imagined then that that child, born from Lina and Angel's love, would in time become a young lawyer who fought to change the destinies of his beloved Cuba, and for that purpose led the assault on the Moncada Barracks, the Granma expedition and the guerrilla warfare that triumphed on January 1, 1959.

Later, he played a leading role in the National Literacy Campaign, proclaiming the socialist character of the Cuban Revolution; his presence at Playa Girón to crush the mercenary invasion; and his undefeated record of struggle and revolutionary combat that made him, in his own right, the Commander of Latin American hope.

The historical leader of the Cuban Revolution made modesty an essential feature of his life, and his personality is inserted, in its own right, among the relevant men on a universal scale, thus recognized by his followers and even by his detractors.

The challenge of fulfilling his concept of Revolution to the letter represents for the Cuban people to keep his revolutionary ideas alive, and to assume as a stimulus and incentive the legacy of someone who occupies, in his own right, a privileged place in the hearts of Cubans.

As we arrive this November 25 at the fourth anniversary of his physical departure, we will do so with the conviction that Fidel is Fidel and that he continues to fight for the Revolution and socialism in Cuba, because his legacy is a source of inspiration that drives grateful Cubans to continue the work he has begun, which we will carry out. To victory always!