José Martí from Cuba and for the world

This May 19 we arrive at the 125th anniversary of the fall in combat of José Julián Martí Pérez, the Cuban National Hero, the founder of the Cuban Revolutionary Party, the Major General of the Cuban Liberating Army, the intellectual author of the assault on the Moncada Garrison, the most universal of all Cubans, the Martí of Cuba and for the world.

As a genuine revolutionary of ideas, the Master bequeathed to posterity a work that stands out for its projection into the future, as evidence of his preclarified political thinking, which is why many of his writings remain absolutely valid in the Cuban Revolution.

The universal projection of his thought and action can be seen transparently in one of his phrases: "Homeland is Humanity", a maxim of internationalism in solidarity that reflects a concept of Homeland united to social justice without borders.

That concept is a true example of fraternal solidarity among peoples, which Cuba continues to develop through cooperation in health, education and other forms of assistance to different countries.

From the study of his life and work, Martí constitutes an integral reference of obligatory consultation when it comes to interpreting, in its just measure, the validity of his thought as a contribution to the improvement of our society.