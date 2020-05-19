Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Cuba, José Martí

José Martí from Cuba and for the world

fCompartir
Pin It

This May 19 we arrive at the 125th anniversary of the fall in combat of José Julián Martí Pérez, the Cuban National Hero, the founder of the Cuban Revolutionary Party, the Major General of the Cuban Liberating Army, the intellectual author of the assault on the Moncada Garrison, the most universal of all Cubans, the Martí of Cuba and for the world.

As a genuine revolutionary of ideas, the Master bequeathed to posterity a work that stands out for its projection into the future, as evidence of his preclarified political thinking, which is why many of his writings remain absolutely valid in the Cuban Revolution.
The universal projection of his thought and action can be seen transparently in one of his phrases: "Homeland is Humanity", a maxim of internationalism in solidarity that reflects a concept of Homeland united to social justice without borders.
That concept is a true example of fraternal solidarity among peoples, which Cuba continues to develop through cooperation in health, education and other forms of assistance to different countries.
From the study of his life and work, Martí constitutes an integral reference of obligatory consultation when it comes to interpreting, in its just measure, the validity of his thought as a contribution to the improvement of our society.

Roberto Ortiz del Toro
Author: Roberto Ortiz del ToroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • José Martí from Cuba and for the world

    This May 19 we arrive at the 125th anniversary of the fall in combat of José Julián Martí Pérez, the Cuban National Hero, the founder of the Cuban Revolutionary Party, the Major General of the Cuban Liberating Army, the intellectual author of the assault on the Moncada Garrison, the most universal of all Cubans, the Martí of Cuba and for the world.

  • Cuba reports 6 new positive cases to COVID-19, no deaths and 33 medical discharges

    Cuba reported 6 positive cases to COVID-19 at the close of Monday, May 18. No deaths were reported for the sixth consecutive day, and 33 patients were discharged, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), reported at a press conference on Tuesday.

  • Population study of COVID-19 in Holguin shows 215 negative samples so far y

    The province of Holguín already has 215 negative samples from the population study of prevalence and seroprevalence of COVID-19, which is being conducted throughout Cuba as part of the plan to combat the new coronavirus.

  • Food production is a priority for the Cuban peasantry

    This May 17, Day of the Cuban Peasant, represented for the men and women of the countryside, a challenge and at the same time a commitment to produce more food for the people, at a time when the COVID 19 pandemic poses a complex international panorama.

  • Cuba reports 9 positive cases to COVID-19, no deaths for the fifth consecutive day and 10 medical discharges

    Cuba reported 9 positive cases to COVID-19 at the close of Sunday, May 17, for a cumulative total of 1,881 SARS-CoV-2 positive people and no deaths were reported for the fifth consecutive day, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), reported at a press conference on Monday.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.