Saint Ernesto de La Higuera

Bolivia, Vallegrande, Quebrada del Yuro, La Higuera. This was the route followed by Commander Ernesto Guevara de la Serna to enter eternally into history and become, by work and grace of his life and work, in San Ernesto de La Higuera.



It was October 8, 1967. In the Quebrada del Yuro he fought his last fight until he was captured, as only the enemy troop could do it in his persecution, wounded and with his rifle disabled.



The unequal combat once again brought to light his qualities as an exceptional guerrilla, his courage in battle, and his absolute disregard for danger and death. When he was captured, he knew that the final hour was coming and he would face it as a man committed to his libertarian ideals.



In the school of La Higuera the murder of the Heroic Guerrilla was consummated the day after his capture, which with his physical disappearance became a symbol and flag to continue fighting battles until victory always.



The National Poet of Cuba Nicolás Guillén prophesied it in his poem Che Commander, friend, and this is how it happened:"Not because you are quiet you are silent / And not because they burn you, / because they dissimulate you underground, / because they hide you / in cemeteries, forests, wastelands, / they will prevent us from finding you, / Che Commander, / friend.

The Cuban singer Carlos Puebla dedicated this song to him, which is like a hymn consecrated to his figure: "We learned to love you from the historical height where the sun of your bravery put a siege on death. Here remains the clear, intimate transparency of your beloved presence, commander 'Che' Guevara..



Che was a man of exemplary conduct who, as Fidel expressed "...he left us his revolutionary thought, he left us his revolutionary virtues, he left us his character, his will, his tenacity, his spirit of work. In a word, he left us his example.



This is how we remember him when we arrived at the 52nd anniversary of his physical disappearance and we do it with the firm conviction of moving forward, as he himself pointed out: Hasta la Victoria Siempre!