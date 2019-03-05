Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías on the sixth anniversary of his physical disappearance

On March 5, 2013, the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Commander Hugo Chávez Frías, died at the age of 58. He was the undisputed leader of the Revolution in that brother country for three decades.

A native of Sabaneta, in the state of Barinas, Chávez was a soldier and politician who, by right and will of his people, was elected president of his country in December 1998 and re-elected to office four times.

After emerging victorious in the presidential elections of October 7, 2012, Chavez could not assume that fourth mandate due to the illness he suffered and that had the fatal outcome just six years ago.

The leader of the Bolivarian Revolution maintained a close friendship with Fidel Castro, who described him as Cuba's best friend, and both were architects of the indestructible friendship between Cuba and Venezuela, and achieved substantial advances in Latin American unity.

One day after the return to Venezuela of the self-proclaimed interim Venezuelan president, in defiance of the legitimate government of Nicolas Maduro, we commemorate the sixth anniversary of the departure of Hugo Rafael Chavez Frias into eternity.

There are men who, even after their deaths, continue to be useful. To that line belongs Commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías, whose legacy strengthens the struggle of the Venezuelan people against the Yankee empire and its lackeys and that is why Venezuela does not surrender, Venezuela resists and will win.