Friday, 14 December 2018

The poet Raúl Gómez García. Photo: Archive

The poet of the Centenary Generation

Every December 14 is celebrated in Cuba the Day of the Culture Worker, instituted to pay tribute of remembrance to Raúl Gómez García, the poet of the Centennial Generation, who today would be celebrating 90 years of age.


Gómez García was born in 1928 in the Havana town of Güines, and from a very young age he stood out for his literary vocation and his inclination towards history and philosophy, in addition to being a lover of sports.

After the coup d'état of March 10, 1952, perpetrated by the tyrant Fulgencio Batista, he established a friendship with Fidel Castro and joined the group called Generation of the Centennial.

On July 26, 1953, he was part of the handful of brave people who tried to take heaven by assault with attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, in order not to let José Martí die in the year of his centennial.

Raúl Gómez García, by virtue of his writing skills, was commissioned to write the document called Manifiesto del Moncada (Moncada Manifesto), in which he expressed the essence of Cuban youthful thought.
He was among the brave who left from Granjita Siboney to the military fortress of Moncada, in Santiago de Cuba, on that morning of Santa Ana, and before doing so he read to his comrades his poem "Ya estamos en combate" which ends like this:
For our honor as men we are already in combat
Let us ridicule the selfish attitude of the Tyrant
Let's fight today or never for a Cuba without slaves
Let us feel in the depths the feverish thirst of the homeland
Let's put the Lone Star on top of the Turquino.
The last letters that the young poet and revolutionary fighter wrote, and that reached the hands of his progenitor Virginia García, a few days after July 26, 1953, constituted an irrefutable proof of the crimes committed by the bloody Batista tyranny against the assailants of the Moncada: Caí preso, tu hijo.

 

Roberto Ortiz del Toro
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags:

The most read

