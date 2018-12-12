Wednesday, 12 December 2018

The Holguineros paid tribute to Calixto García on commemorating the 120th anniversary of his death. Photo: Yudit Almeida

Holguineros Pay Tribute to Calixto Garcia Iñiguez at 120 Years of Death

On December 11, the Holguineros paid tribute to Major General Calixto García Íñiguez, 120 years after his death, with a political-military ceremony at the Mausoleum, where the mortal remains of one of the most prominent figures of our independence feats rest.


With the presence of Rosa María Raez Abigantú, member of the Provincial Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba here, Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, president of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power, Brigadier General Roberto Reyes La O, head of the Holguín Military Region, outstanding artists from the territory dedicated poetry and songs to the Holguín Lion.

On the occasion, two plaques were unveiled, works by sculptor Rafael Leyva, which refer to words from the speech delivered by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, on the occasion of the transfer of the remains of Calixto García Íñiguez to his native land 38 years ago.
Aimé Cabrera González, director of the Plaza de la Revolución Sculpture Complex, gave a historical review of Calixto García's military patriotic actions, while Gelquis Ricardo del Toro Pérez, first Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Young Communist Union in Holguín, spoke on behalf of the new generations and reaffirmed the value of the legacy of the Mambí patriot.
On that occasion, a number of Holguineros who were prominent in various sectors of the economic, political and cultural life of the province received the card that accredits them as militants of the Communist Party of Cuba.
At the end of the ceremony, the protocol room of the Plaza de la Revolución hosted the cause of the III Calixto García General National Youth Seminar of the Three Wars, which was in session for three days in the homeland of the famous patriot.
In the words of Gelquis Ricardo, this seminar has the objective of fostering in the new generations the knowledge of local history and demonstrated the value of the legacy of Calixto García to continue forming love for the Homeland and anti-imperialism in children and young people and thus guarantee the future of the continuity of the Revolution.
With the presentation of the recognitions to the authors of the most outstanding works of the event and the call for its fourth edition, the tribute, in the Plaza de la Revolución that bears his name, to that holguinero who preferred to shoot himself rather than fall prisoner into enemy hands.
All day long the Holguineros from their workplaces or student centers were paying tribute to the man with the star on his forehead.

 

