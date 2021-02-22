Anti-polio vaccination campaign begins this Monday in Cuba

In order to keep polio eliminated in Cuba, the 60th Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccination Campaign will be carried out from Monday 22 to February 27, and from March 1 to 6 there will be a week of recovery.

Some 330,000 children under three years of age will receive the first dose and 124,288 nine-year-olds will also be reactivated with the vaccine, Dr. Lena Lopez Ambron, head of the Immunization Program of the Ministry of Public Health, explained to the Cuban News Agency.

On this occasion, given the country's complex epidemiological situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, means of protection will be used, in addition to strict compliance with the established measures, she added.

Likewise, López Ambrón pointed out that vaccination points have been set up in doctors' offices which, together with the polyclinic vaccinatories, will avoid crowds and bring the service closer to the community.

Poliomyelitis or polio, as it is also known, is an infectious-contagious disease that affects the central nervous system, mainly in children.

Among the main consequences is the inflammation of the brain and motor neurons of the spinal cord, and can cause muscular atrophy, paralysis, deformity and in some cases death.

Since the first immunization campaign, carried out in the first semester of 1962, Cuba eliminated it, which is considered the most relevant result of the revolutionary public health in the field of prevention, as it is an achievement of high humanistic, sanitary, political, economic and social value.

Between 1962 and 2021, six vaccine-preventable diseases and some serious forms of others have been eradicated.

Tetanus, haemophilus influenzae type b meningitis, typhoid fever and meningococcal disease have ceased to be a health problem, with rates below 0.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Others, such as Hepatitis B, have significantly reduced their morbidity and mortality during this period.

