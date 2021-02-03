Cuba increases the production capacity of swabs for PCR sampling

For the manufacture of swabs used in PCR sampling, the new facilities of the Center for Neurosciences of Cuba (CNEURO), close to the completion of its investment process, will have a large production capacity

CNEURO, which belongs to the BioCubaFarma Business Group, announced on its official Twitter that the investment is just a few days away from completion, and will provide support in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

The president of BioCubaFarma, Eduardo Martinez, and the general director of CNEURO, Mitchell Valdes Sosa, visited the facilities to check the progress of the investment, confirming that next week everything will be ready to start production.

Besides the manufacture of swabs, the investment in CNEURO includes another plant to produce disposable masks, Eduardo Martinez said on the same social media.

For the fight against the pandemic in Cuba, a team of CNEURO specialists ( along with the Grito de Baire Company of the Union of Military Industries, the Combiomed-Digital Medical Technology Company, the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices and the National Design Office) developed pulmonary ventilators for ICUs and post-surgical recovery rooms.

With information from ACN