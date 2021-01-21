Cuba plans massive vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in the current trimester.

The silence in the world public arena about Cuba's promising vaccine candidates against Covid-19 could begin to be broken, following the foreign media press conference with the director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV).

A tweet on the IFV account revealed that Vicente Vérez Bencomo answered questions from various agencies accredited in Cuba on Wednesday.



In the last few hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been making calls against the monopoly of the powers that be on probable cures and in favor of solidarity.



The WHO has also recently evaluated the use of emergency vaccines, due to the incessant and deadly waves of worldwide transmission of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.



Cuba is developing successful clinical trials of four vaccine candidates in different phases and plans a massive injection campaign in the country's population in the current three-month period.



In addition, Cuba has carried out exchanges with other nations on sanitary protocols and novel biotechnological products against Covid-19 and has helped some 40 countries and territories with medical brigades specialized in disasters and serious epidemics in the front line of confrontation.



Despite these achievements, silence has persisted in the mainstream media, despite the importance of the pandemic on the public agenda.



With information from ACN