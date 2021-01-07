Nasalferón is applied in Cuba to travelers and partners

The application of the Cuban product Nasalferón, starting this Thursday in Havana, to travelers and their companions, was announced the day before in a session of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP) in Havana, as part of the confrontation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ileana Morales Suárez, director of Science and Technological Innovation of the Ministry of Public Health, specified that the medicine, in drops, will begin to be applied this January 7th in the municipalities of Boyeros and Diez de Octubre, extending later to the rest of the province, published the radio station Radio COCO in its official website.

According to the report, this product is an immunoprotector derived from Cuban interferon that has been used with a 93 percent effectiveness in the medical personnel in the red zone of the hospitals where the pandemic is being fought, and in the health collaborators.

One drop will be applied, through the nose, in the morning and another one at night, for a period of five to 10 days, and the co-habitants must start the treatment three days before the traveler's arrival at home, the expert said.

Nasalferon is a medicine of Cuban biotechnology with prophylactic action that, according to specialists, avoids the replication of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, and modifies the amount of colonies present in the organism, besides strengthening the immune system and guaranteeing that if the person is infected with the pathogen, he does not develop severe symptoms.

With ACN information