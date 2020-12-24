Holguin confirms four cases positive to Covid-19 and the same number of hospital discharges

The Provincial Directorate of Health in Holguin reported that on Thursday, December 24, four positive cases were confirmed to Covid-19, of which two were imported and two local ones.

The two imported ones belong to the municipality of Gibara, one is a Cuban American coming from the USA, and the other is a Cuban citizen coming from Uruguay, both were confirmed in the real time PCR on fifth day.

The two local cases come from Holguin city, both 52 year old men, who were performed the real time PCR as part of the epidemiological watch in an active outbreak, and none pointed no source of infection.

Today there are 45 active outbreaks in the province, 28 in the municipality of Holguin, nine in Gibara, three in Banes, two in Moa and one apiece in the municipalities of Rafael Freyre, Antilla and Cacocum.

Five imported cases are still active with local transmission in the municipality of Holguin.

Today was closed the lockdown of Pasaje 15 No. 8, in the municipality of Sagua de Tanamo, and two under watch in the municipality of Banes.

A total of 72 patients were admitted for being confirmed cases; 69 people at Fermin Valdes Dominguez Military Hospital, 25 of them from Holguin province, 39 from Las Tunas, one from Granma, one from Havana and three foreigners. Three people were also admitted to El Bosque motel.

As suspicious cases, 57 people are still being admitted, 17 in the Clinical Surgical Hospital, 13 in the Pediatric Provincial Hospital and 27 in Villa El Cocal.

In clinical epidemiological, watched at home, there are 566 contacts in the outbreak controls.

From the Fermin Valdes Dominguez Hospital, four people have left today, all of them from the province of Holguin; plus 196 patients recovered from the Covid-19 in the new normality.

In the last 15 days, 42 confirmed cases have been reported, 11 of them local ones and 31 imported ones, with a total incidence rate of 4.10 per 105 inhabitants. Of the 11 local cases, the incidence rate is 1.07 per 105 inhabitants.