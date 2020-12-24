Thursday, 24 December 2020

Holguin strengthens measures due to increasing number of imported covid-19 cases

As the number of imported cases of Covid-19 has increased again in the province of Holguin; therefore, the health authorities continue to insist on the need to intensifying hygienic measures, self-care and citizen responsibility to prevent that travelers coming from abroad may generate native transmissions and make the epidemiological situation of the territory more complex.


Amarilus Pupo Zaldivar, director of the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology of Holguin, said that day the December 22 report were confirmed eight cases, including six imported ones, one from the municipality of Moa, five from the municipality of Holguin of the health areas Maximo Gomez Baez, Alcides Pinos Bermudez, Mario Gutierrez Ardaya and Manuel Diaz Legra.

Two local cases were also reported, one which is a confirmed case from the Manuel Diaz Legra health area, and one case from the municipality of Cacocum, in both cases without specifying the source of infection, which is why the epidemiological investigation is being carried out for further investigation.

The health authority reported that, to date, in the new normality 91 positive cases have been detected with the new SAR-CoV-2 coronavirus 64 imported and 27 local ones.

There are 44 active outbreaks in the province, 28 in the municipality of Holguin, two in Moa, seven in Gibara, three in Banes, and one in the following municipalities: Sagua de Tanamo, Rafael Freyre, Antilla and Cacocum.

Of these active foci there are five with internal transmission of imported cases: one in Calle 2da of Reparto Ramon Quintana, Carretera del Valle, Reparto Ciudad Jardin, Calle Marañon and Carretera de Gibara in the area of Alcides Pino Health.

There are 49 confirmed cases in the Fermin Valdez Dominguez Military Hospital, 29 from Holguin, 19 from Las Tunas and one from Granma, and one in the province of Holguin in El Bosque Motel.

Suspicious cases include 48 people admitted, 14 at Lucia Iñiguez hospital, 12 at Octavio de la Concepcion children hospital and 22 in Villa El Cocal.

In the last 15 days, 39 confirmed cases have been reported, nine of them locals and 30 imported, with a total incidence rate of 3.81 x 10.5 per inhabitants. Of the nine local cases, the incidence rate is 0.88 x 105 inhabitants. We are working on 44 outbreak controls in eight municipalities, with a total of 592 contacts in home surveillance of these outbreak controls.

As part of the confrontation with Covid-19 in the province of Holguin, the health authorities are intensifying actions in focus controls, including patient and family surveys; and teams are working to verify the activities of isolation and real time PCR of the contacts of confirmed cases that are under surveillance in the community.

Author: Yoana Aguilera Sánchez
