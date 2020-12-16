Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Cuba: 83 new Covid-19 cases reported this Wednesday

Cuba reported 83 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, so the total number confirmed patients rose to 9,671. The Wednesday report, published the Ministry of Public Health notes that 874 patients remain at hospitals, including 865 who have a stable clinical evolution, six in serious condition and three who are critically ill.

So far, 137 people have died from complications associated to the disease, but none of them died on Tuesday.

On the other hand, 66 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, so 8,658 have recovered from the disease in Cuba.

On Tuesday, 10,869 diagnostic tests were done throughout the country to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, bringing the total number of samples taken to 1,283,188.

Cuban health authorities insist on self-responsibility and the strict fulfillment of protection measures to control the pandemic and prevent the disease from spreading.

It was also informed about an international traveller from Holguin province that was found infected on the border. 

