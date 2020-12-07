Monday, 07 December 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Ophthalmological center of Holguín, multiple specialized services to the population.Photo: ACN

Ophthalmological center of Holguín, multiple specialized services to the population

fCompartir
Pin It

The Territorial Ophthalmological Center based at the Lucía Íñiguez clinical- surgical hospital of Holguín and national reference in the treatment of visual disorders, provides multiple surgical services as part of the programs to improve the quality of life of patients with these pathologies, including conventional retinal surgery.

Abdiel Curbelo, specialist of this institution and head of external consultation unit, said to the Cuban News Agency that this surgical procedure, previously performed in Havana, was resumed this year and favors people with detachment of that ocular organ, responsible for processing the perceived images and send them through the optic nerve, which is produced by a tear or perforation of the same.

He explained that the center also performs laser surgery therapy and anterior segment surgery to correct the pterygum, whose main symptoms are irritation, redness or discomfort, blurred vision and ocular tumors, with a high incidence in the population of eastern Cuba in recent times.

Curbelo added that the center has specialists in the territory's primary health care, who contribute to the timely diagnosis and treatment of cataract, myopia and glaucoma, among other common pathologies, not only in the adult population but also in children.

During the transmission stage of COVID-19, post-operative patients were followed- up, complying with the biosecurity measures established by the health authorities.

He added that despite the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, which limits the purchase of supplies, including glasses for cataract operations, one of the most frequent visual ailments in the territory, patients are followed- up in external consultations.

The Holguín Territorial Ophthalmology Center also treats patients from Granma, Las Tunas and Guantánamo, with an average of two thousand consultations per month and prioritizes the training of its specialists and residents to improve the quality of the services to the population.

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Ophthalmological center of Holguín, multiple specialized services to the population

    The Territorial Ophthalmological Center based at the Lucía Íñiguez clinical- surgical hospital of Holguín and national reference in the treatment of visual disorders, provides multiple surgical services as part of the programs to improve the quality of life of patients with these pathologies, including conventional retinal surgery.

  • Producing food, a priority for Cuba in 2021

    Among the priorities of Cuba today is to increase national food production, a need that will remain at the top of the economic agenda in 2021, said Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil.

  • Congratulations to the Army of White Coats

    Every third of December, the Day of Latin American Medicine is celebrated in Cuba and other countries in that geographical area, a way of paying tribute to the eminent Cuban doctor Carlos J. Finlay, who discovered yellow fever and its transmitting agent, the aedes aegypti mosquito.

  • Cuba: much or little on issues of women's equality?

    To disregard the necessary multisectoriality in the work for gender equality in Cuba would be as fruitless as to think that everything is done, or that the apparent carelessness and autonomy in our decision making reflect the whole truth of the matter.

  • VIII Congress of the Cuban Communist Party to be held in April 2021

    With the attendance of José Ramón Machado Ventura, second secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and the president, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the political event for the 60th anniversary of the foundation of the Party's School System was held. At the event, the 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party was called to be held between April 16 and 19, 2021.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.