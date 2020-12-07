Ophthalmological center of Holguín, multiple specialized services to the population

The Territorial Ophthalmological Center based at the Lucía Íñiguez clinical- surgical hospital of Holguín and national reference in the treatment of visual disorders, provides multiple surgical services as part of the programs to improve the quality of life of patients with these pathologies, including conventional retinal surgery.

Abdiel Curbelo, specialist of this institution and head of external consultation unit, said to the Cuban News Agency that this surgical procedure, previously performed in Havana, was resumed this year and favors people with detachment of that ocular organ, responsible for processing the perceived images and send them through the optic nerve, which is produced by a tear or perforation of the same.

He explained that the center also performs laser surgery therapy and anterior segment surgery to correct the pterygum, whose main symptoms are irritation, redness or discomfort, blurred vision and ocular tumors, with a high incidence in the population of eastern Cuba in recent times.

Curbelo added that the center has specialists in the territory's primary health care, who contribute to the timely diagnosis and treatment of cataract, myopia and glaucoma, among other common pathologies, not only in the adult population but also in children.

During the transmission stage of COVID-19, post-operative patients were followed- up, complying with the biosecurity measures established by the health authorities.

He added that despite the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, which limits the purchase of supplies, including glasses for cataract operations, one of the most frequent visual ailments in the territory, patients are followed- up in external consultations.

The Holguín Territorial Ophthalmology Center also treats patients from Granma, Las Tunas and Guantánamo, with an average of two thousand consultations per month and prioritizes the training of its specialists and residents to improve the quality of the services to the population.