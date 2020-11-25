Holguín: To prevent resurgence of Covid-19, surveillance and control measures are reinforced

In the province of Holguin, clinical-epidemiological surveillance is reinforced at borders and in primary health care in the face of the new Sar-Cov-2 coronavirus causing covid-19.

To date, the province has 18 active focuses of international travelers and four native cases, so actions are taken to prevent the spread of the virus, measures that depend on the responsibility and discipline of the population as referred by Dr. Katia Maria Ochoa Aguilera, director of Public Health in the province.

The municipality of Urbano Noris is the most complicated due to the failure to comply with the measures that have been indicated for isolation, due to the transmission initiated by a traveler from abroad.

Ochoa explained that the most important actions in this town are currently being carried out in three areas where the restriction of movement was established, where the vitality of food, medical assistance and active research is maintained.

As part of these measures, it was also decided to take PCR samples in real time from all the people who present some respiratory symptom, in order to rule out the presence of such ailment.

On the other hand, the health authorities are intensifying the surveillance in the application of the sanitary protocols in the workplaces, students, medical institutions and others, to avoid a possible contagion among the population.

The provincial director of health insisted on the need for the population not to lose the perception of risk and to comply responsibly with what is aimed at preserving citizen health.